NINE GEORGIA LOCATIONS ON LIST OF NATION'S WORST BOTTLENECKS

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of Georgia placed nine locations on the list, including two in the top 10.

"Georgia is a crossroads for one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the U.S., and increasingly that intersection is congested costing Georgians time, money and more. Our state unfortunately always puts a number of chokepoints on ATRI's list of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country and this year is no exception," said Georgia Motor Trucking Association President and CEO Ed Crowell. "Addressing these pinch points in our supply chain can provide tremendous benefits to motorists and consumers, and now with newly available funding as part of last year's bipartisan infrastructure package, we can truly begin the important work of addressing our failing roads and bridges."

The 2022 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on truck GPS data from over 1 million freight trucks uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support the U.S. DOT's Freight Mobility Initiative. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:

No. 4 Atlanta: I-285 at I-85 (North)

No. 5 Atlanta : I-20 at I-285 (West)

No. 12 McDonough: I-75

No. 14 Atlanta: I-75 at I-285 (North)

No. 18 Atlanta: I-285 at SR 400

No. 21 Atlanta: I-20 at I-285 (East)

No. 45 Atlanta: I-20 at I-75/I-85

No. 52 Atlanta: I-75 at I-675

No. 62 Atlanta: I-75 at I-85

"ATRI's bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country. Every year, ATRI's list highlights the dire needs for modernizing and improving our roads and bridges," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "We have seen, most recently in Pittsburgh, that the cost of doing nothing could also cost lives. It's time to fund these projects and get our supply chains moving again."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website here. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute