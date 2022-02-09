RippleMatch Announces the Winners of Its 2022 Campus Forward Awards, Recognizing The Standout Teams in Early Career Recruitment

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch , the all-in-one platform for early career recruitment, is recognizing the talent teams who go above and beyond to connect with the next generation of talent through the 2022 Campus Forward Awards .

In the past two years, campus recruitment and early career hiring have undergone dramatic transformations. Between adapting to a newly remote and increasingly hybrid world and rewriting the playbook of connecting with Gen Z talent, university recruitment teams are on the forefront of workplace innovation. Through the Campus Forward Awards, RippleMatch is recognizing the teams with exceptional early career programs for the second year in a row.

In keeping with their mission to make hiring effective and increase access to opportunity, RippleMatch wanted to shine a spotlight on all of the hard work and innovation shown by campus recruitment teams in the past year. RippleMatch's Campus Forward Awards highlight the teams that exhibited an outstanding commitment to early career talent by embracing innovative recruiting strategies, caring deeply about the candidate experience, making significant investments in D&I, and supporting the next generation of talent through impactful internships and entry-level programs.

The teams honored in RippleMatch's Campus Forward Awards come from companies across industries and reflect early career programs of all sizes. Despite their differences, each maintained their commitment to helping students navigate the first steps of their professional careers – and RippleMatch is extremely proud to share their accomplishments.

To view all of the 2022 Campus Forward Award Winners, visit this link , and follow RippleMatch on LinkedIn as they highlight the winners throughout the month of February.

Congratulations to all of the standout early career recruitment teams selected as RippleMatch's 2022 Campus Forward Award Winners!

With a network of over 1 million students, and over 1,400 campuses including 170+ HBCUs/HSIs, RippleMatch powers a school-agnostic recruiting strategy. Employers of all sizes use RippleMatch to hire the right talent, build diverse teams, expand their brand's reach, and automate their day-to-day operations so they can focus on what matters most — building deep relationships with candidates. Get in touch with their team to request more information by clicking here .

