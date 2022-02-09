SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Chegg, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 - (NYSE: CHGG)

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Chegg, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of CHGG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Chegg common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: February 22, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CHGG during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 22, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

