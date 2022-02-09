Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary January 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $188.9 billion as of January 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: January 31, 2022(1)

December 31, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 75,351

$ 77,227 Closed-End Funds 11,736

12,068 Exchange Traded Funds 1,430

1,479 Retail Separate Accounts 41,606

44,538 Institutional Accounts 55,123

48,140 Structured Products 3,635

3,734 Total $ 188,881

$ 187,186





(1) Includes $14.1 billion of assets under management related to the January 1, 2022 acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

