AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS NEW WIDE, HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS AT DETOUR LAKE; RESULTS CONFIRM AND EXPAND MINERALIZATION BEYOND MID-YEAR 2021 MINERAL RESOURCE

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced results from 59 holes, including four wedge holes and one hole extension, totaling 49,073.5 m of drilling along the Detour Mine Trend ("DMT") at the Detour Lake property. The new holes being reported are the eighth batch of results from the 2020/2021 exploration program and the second since the October 15, 2021 filing by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold") of an updated 43-101 Technical Report which incorporated ongoing drilling at the Detour Lake property up to July 26, 2021 (the "Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate"). This brings the total holes released since the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate to 98 holes and 10 wedge holes totaling 84,646.1 m.

The Company acquired the Detour Lake property on February 8, 2022, following the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction with Kirkland Lake Gold.

Highlights include:

Drilling at future West Pit and Saddle Zone expands mineralization north and west of the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shell

Drilling at future West Pit and Saddle Zone continues to confirm mineralization inside the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shell

Drilling at the North Pit intersects multiple mineralized structures and extends mineralization 440 metres to the west along the North Walter Lake Trend

(1) True widths are unknown at this time and intervals are reported using core lengths intersected in the holes. Assays are reported uncut. (2) Grams per tonne ("g/t"); Metres ("m"); Including ("incl.").

The recent drilling was carried out to collect additional information to support and potentially expand the 10.1-million-ounce increase in measured and indicated ("M&I") open-pit mineral resources in the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate to a total of 572.0 million tonnes at 0.80 g/t for 14,718,000 ounces (including 25.8 million tonnes at 1.53 g/t for 1,271,000 ounces of measured mineral resources and 546.2 million tonnes at 0.77 g/t for 13,447,000 ounces of indicated mineral resources (exclusive of mineral reserves)). Of the 14,718,000 ounces of open-pit M&I mineral resources, a total of 386.5 million tonnes at 0.98 g/t for 12,214,000 ounces were established using a 0.50 g/t cut-off grade (including 22.8 million tonnes at 1.68 g/t for 1,231,000 ounces of measured mineral resources and 363.7 million tonnes at 0.94 g/t for 10,983,000 ounces of indicated mineral resources) with 185.5 million tonnes at 0.42 g/t for 2,505,000 ounces of low-grade mineral resources established using cut-off grades between 0.35 – 0.50 g/t. Under previous mine plans, the low-grade resources represented tonnes expected to be mined as waste, whereas they will now be stockpiled and processed in later years. The Company expects to convert a significant percentage of the increased M&I mineral resources into mineral reserves as it works to complete a new production plan, expected to be released in the second quarter of 2022. The new holes announced today are from drilling in the North Pit area, which is located North of the Saddle Zone and West Pit, along with a portion of the holes targeting areas inside and outside the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shell proximal to the Saddle Zone and future West Pit.

Tony Makuch, CEO of Agnico Eagle, commented: "Today's drill results highlight the significant opportunity that exists to continue to grow mineral resources beyond the levels included in the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate announced in September 2021. The results include a number of wide, high-grade intersections located both within and outside of the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shell. Also encouraging is that we continue to extend the mineralization at depth. Based on work to date, we have confirmed the existence of a broad and continuous corridor of mineralization extending over 4.0 kilometres from the Main Pit through the Saddle Zone to beyond the planned West Pit location to a depth of at least 800 m below surface with the system remaining open. Given that open-pit M&I mineral resources have already been tripled since Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of the Detour Lake property on January 31, 2020, with further increases expected, we are well positioned to report strong growth in mineral reserves and to identify additional value creation opportunities for the operation when we issue the 2022 technical report and life-of-mine plan for Detour Lake, expected during the second quarter of this year."

Saddle Zone

Drilling in the Saddle Zone included 23 holes and two wedge holes totaling 21,705.0 m which targeted areas along the DMT between the future West Pit and the Main Pit Mineral Reserve shell.

Significant results from the drilling include: 5.41 g/t over 32.4 m, incl 38.74 g/t over 4.0 m, 3.23 g/t over 16.0 m, incl 8.84 g/t over 5.0 m, 22.94 g/t over 2.0 m and 1.07 g/t over 37.0 m from hole DLM-21-327; 2.73 g/t over 26.0 m, incl 7.16 g/t over 8.4 m, 2.35 g/t over 11.0 m and 0.85 g/t over 44.9 m from hole DLM-21-315; 1.80 g/t over 11.0 m, 8.49 g/t over 2.1 m and 1.70 g/t over 14.0 m from hole DLM-21-208; 1.63 g/t over 29.1 m and 0.96 g/t over 26.6 m from hole DLM-21-341; 1.34 g/t over 32.0 m, incl 6.52 g/t over 3.2 m from hole DLM-21-355; 0.84 g/t over 21.8 m and 0.83 g/t over 31.4 m from hole DLM-21-298A; 0.87 g/t over 52.5 m, 0.85 g/t over 54.0 m, 0.87 g/t over 22.0 m and 0.81 g/t over 16.0 m from hole DLM-21-305A; and 0.81 g/t over 41.0 m from hole DLM-21-370A.

These holes were drilled to target the DMT between 200 and 550 m below surface and continue to demonstrate mineral continuity within untested gaps inside the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shells.

Additional significant intersections within the Saddle Zone which identified mineralization outside and below the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shell include: 142.66 g/t over 3.0 m, 1.85 g/t over 14.2 m and 0.81 g/t over 13.0 m from hole DLM-21-318; 19.52 g/t over 2.0 m and 0.86 g/t over 27.1 m from hole DLM-21-336; 2.98 g/t over 10.0 m, incl 12.46 g/t over 2.0 m from hole DLM-21-250W; 2.21 g/t over 20.4 m and 1.10 g/t over 26.0 m from hole DLM-21-304; 1.36 g/t over 45.0 m, incl 2.1 g/t over 21.0 m from hole DLM-21-355; 1.01 g/t over 40.0 m from hole DLM-21-250; 0.84 g/t over 59.3 m, 0.97 g/t over 21.0 m and 0.80 g/t over 22.1 m from hole DLM-21-303; 0.87 g/t over 47.0 m and 1.12 g/t over 17.2 m from hole DLM-21-335A; and 0.85 g/t over 30.0 m, 0.93 g/t over 17.0 m and 0.86 g/t over 12.0 m from hole DLM-21-350A.

Results from all new holes in this area are considered encouraging as they continue to confirm the presence of a broad corridor of mineralization extending between the Main Pit and the planned West Pit (a distance of over 800 m) with the overall style of mineralization and gold tenor being very similar to that found in existing mineral reserves. Particularly encouraging is the identification of wide, high-grade mineralization near the lower limits of the current mineral resource pit shell, which indicates that the potential exists to expand the pit shell to depth and to add new open-pit mineral resources as well as to define underground mineral resources below the pit.

Future West Pit

Drilling west of the Main Pit and Saddle Zone areas in the future West Pit location included 12 holes, one wedge hole and an extension of a previously drilled hole, totaling 13,092.0 m. Drilling primarily targeted the DMT below and north of the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate pit shell, intersecting mineralization at depths up to 1,000 m below surface and continue to confirm and expand mineralization in both directions.

Significant results from the drilling include: 30.89 g/t over 17.4 m, incl 58.42 g/t over 9.0 m and 0.85 g/t over 27.5 m from hole DLM-21-328; 17.17 g/t over 2.0 m, 10.29 g/t over 2.0 m, 1.02 g/t over 16.0 m and 0.87 g/t over 23.9 m from hole DLM-21-332; 4.81 g/t over 13.9 m, incl 15.48 g/t over 3.8 m from hole DLM-21-326; 2.71 g/t over 27.4 m, incl 30.14 g/t over 2.1 m from hole DLM-21-323; 2.76 g/t over 24.0 m, incl 18.06 g/t over 2.3 m, 2.11 g/t over 10.1 m, 1.18 g/t over 24.5 m and 1.04 g/t over 26.1 m from hole DLM-21-337A; 1.49 g/t over 25.3 m, incl 6.12 g/t over 4.0 m, 1.50 g/t over 14.2 m, 1.49 g/t over 26.0 m and 0.81 g/t over 21.0 m from hole DLM-21-339C; and 0.87 g/t over 30.7 m from hole DLM-21-321. All of these intercepts were from the upper part of the DMT between 200 and 500 meters below surface.

Additional significant intercepts from the drilling include: 22.22 g/t over 9.50 m, 1.52 g/t over 21.0 m, 1.29 g/t over 23.5 m and 0.87 g/t over 37.0 m from hole DLM-21-337A; 50.36 g/t over 2.0 m and 3.13 g/t over 6.0 m from hole DLM-21-352; 17.3 g/t over 2.0 m from hole DLM-302; 13.64 g/t over 2.3 m, 1.63 g/t over 25.5 m and 1.42 g/t over 14.3 m from hole DLM-21-328; 4.87 g/t over 10.0 m, incl 14.73 g/t over 3.0 m and 0.93 g/t over 59.2 m from hole DLM-21-332; 2.86 g/t over 21.0 m, incl 21.80 g/t over 2.0 m, 1.67 g/t over 67.0 m, incl 13.13 g/t over 2.0 m, 17.41 g/t over 2.0 m, 1.06 g/t over 37.0 m and 0.92 g/t over 79.0 m from hole DLM-21-339C; 2.28 g/t over 12.0 m and 1.47 g/t over 18.0 m from hole DLM-21-283AW; 0.95 g/t over 45.1 m, 0.84 g/t over 26.0 m, 5.71 g/t over 2.1 m and 5.09 g/t over 2.0 m from hole DLM-21-390A. All of these intercepts were from the lower part of the DMT mainly below the 500 meters level.

Results from the drilling are considered positive and continue to confirm the continuation of mineralization at depth through the west portion of the future West Pit and beyond the current west limit. Particularly encouraging are the results from holes DLM-21-328, DLM-21-332, DLM-21-337A and DLM-21-339C which intersected broad zones containing high grade mineralization up to 300 meters west of the current pit shell for the future West Pit.

North Pit

Drilling at the North Pit targeted extensions of mineralization from the current mineral reserves and mineral resources along the North Walter Lake Trend which appears to be a parallel fault structure to the DMT, located to the immediate north of the Future West Pit and Saddle Zones, and included 24 holes totaling 13,355 m.

Significant results from the drilling include: 20.74 g/t over 2.0 m, 2.02 g/t over 13.0 m and 1.13 g/t over 23.2 m from hole DLM-21-344; 8.40 g/t over 3.0 m from hole DLM-21-342; 2.54 g/t over 21.5 m from hole DLM-21-330; 2.73 g/t over 11.0 m, 8.99 g/t over 2.0 m and 0.83 g/t over 18.0 m from hole DLM-21-340; 2.45 g/t over 13.0 m, incl 4.73 g/t over 6.0 m, 6.09 g/t over 2.0 m and 1.33 g/t over 14.0 m from hole DLM-21-388; 2.27 g/t over 12.0 and 1.25 g/t over 22.3 m from hole DLM-21-362C; 1.91 g/t over 13.1 m, 1.24 g/t over 16.0 and 1.24 g/t over 13.7 m from hole DLM-21-389; 1.94 g/t over 17.0 m, incl 9.12 g/t over 3.0 m and 0.89 g/t over 12.0 m from hole DLM-21-334B; 1.02 g/t over 23.0 m, 1.47 g/t over 12.0 m and 0.87 g/t over 16.0 m from hole DLM-21-338; and 1.01 g/t over 20.3 m and 0.80 g/t over 19.0 m from hole DLM-331.

Information from the new holes is considered positive and indicates multiple mineralized structures extending for a minimum of 440 m west of the current North Pit and to a minimum depth of 300 meters from surface. This extension represents a doubling of the strike length for the current pit shell for the North pit. Drilling to the west and below the new results is very limited and considered to offer additional potential for expansion.

Based on all assay results and other observations obtained from the program to date, the outlook for the project continues to be encouraging. The evidence of a broad and continuous corridor of mineralization extending from the Main Pit through the Saddle Zone to the planned West Pit is supported by the October 15, 2021 43-101 Technical Report with continued drilling intersecting mineralization to a depth of at least 900 m below surface. The work also suggests that the mineralization within the corridor is hosted within broad zones containing variable amounts of quartz and pyrite, is controlled mainly by east-west trending, moderately north-dipping folds and shear structures plunging at a shallow angle to the west, is very similar to that found in existing mineral reserves. Given results to date, the potential to identify further extensions of known mineralization and subsequently increasing mineral resources and mineral reserves through additional drilling is considered positive.

The 2022 exploration program is continuing at Detour Lake with twelve drills currently operating, building on the 318,116 m of drilling completed along the DMT in 2020/2021 by Kirkland Lake Gold, with an additional 234,000 m of proposed drilling which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

About Agnico Eagle

The new Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212. Agnico Eagle's head office continues to be located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7.

Qualified Persons

The Company's exploration programs at Detour Lake are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President. Mr. Kallio, as well as Keith Green, P.Geo., Director, Exploration, Canada, and Steve Gray, P.Geo, Exploration Manager, Detour Lake Mine, are "qualified persons" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples are logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Detour mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment and the other half of core retained for future assay verification. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are shipped directly by courier and tracked via a chain of custody from site to certified off-site analytical laboratories for preparation and assaying.

The Company utilizes three accredited external laboratories to manage the significant volume of sample submissions. Each lab is certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which conforms with ASB-RG Mineral Analysis Laboratory for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025: General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Sample preparation includes crushing drill core up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 500 grams and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm followed by both scheduled and specifically requested silica sand cleaning. Gold Analysis involves Fire Assay – Atomic Absorption (AA) technique from a 50-gram pulp sample with grade ranges between 5 to 10,000 ppb. Samples greater than 10,000 ppb are analyzed with a gravimetric finish. Selected high grade samples are also analyzed using the screen metallics procedure.

Contracted laboratories for the Detour mine site include: ALS Global (sample preparation completed in Timmins, Ontario with pulps sent to Vancouver, BC for analysis), Activation Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Timmins, Ontario), and AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation in Timmins and analysis in Mississauga).

Table 1. Detour Lake Mine – Significant Assay Results

Hole

Number Section

East UTM NAD83 Hole

Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Deposit Easting Northing DLM-21-208 17340 589616 5541518 660 180 -49 249.0 251.0 2.0 8.36 Saddle













260.0 262.1 2.1 8.49













391.0 408.0 17.0 0.63













427.7 440.4 12.7 1.25













469.0 480.0 11.0 1.80













502.0 516.0 14.0 1.70













524.0 556.4 32.4 5.41 INCL.











547.5 551.5 4.0 38.74













574.0 576.0 2.0 6.11













597.0 599.0 2.0 5.59













611.0 622.0 11.0 1.80 DLM-21-215

ext 16820 589084 5541794 1302 183 -63 793.8 796.0 2.2 6.13 Saddle













893.2 896.0 2.8 3.96













1220.3 1223.0 2.7 3.44 DLM-21-

242W 17900 590169 5541515 921.5 182 -58 645.0 657.3 12.3 0.64 Saddle













671.2 683.0 11.8 1.13













744.0 789.0 45.0 0.97 INCL.











744.0 756.0 12.0 2.53













805.0 816.0 11.0 0.77













836.0 848.0 12.0 0.75













1011.0 1025.0 14.0 0.87 DLM-21-243 17700 589969 5541535 699 181 -53 609.0 638.0 29.0 0.70 Saddle DLM-21-246 17620 589887 5541515 651 181 -59 583.8 618.0 34.2 0.80 Saddle DLM-21-247B 17500 589767 5541603 702 182 -57 650.0 673.0 23.0 0.89 Saddle DLM-21-249

(ext) 15700 587965 5541725 294 178 -56 717.0 733.0 16.0 0.91 West Pit DLM-21-250 17700 589968 5541578 906 181 -54 614.5 654.5 40.0 1.01 Saddle













718.0 730.3 12.3 1.44 DLM-21-

250W 17700 589968 5541578 254 181 -54 1039.0 1049.0 10.0 2.98 INCL.











1047.0 1049.0 2.0 12.46 DLM-21-

283AW 15900 588162 5541854 468.0 178 -60 600.0 610.0 10.0 1.23 West Pit













837.0 849.0 12.0 2.28













898.0 909.0 11.0 0.92













919.0 937.0 18.0 1.47 DLM-21-

298A 16580 588844 5541760 831 179 -61 640.0 671.4 31.4 0.83 Saddle













686.2 708.0 21.8 0.84













766.0 785.0 19.0 0.64













799.0 809.0 10.0 1.07 DLM-21-302 15940 588202 5541905 1101 178 -58 371.0 392.0 21.0 0.80 West Pit













791.0 818.0 27.0 0.73













979.0 981.0 2.0 17.30 DLM-21-303 17420 589684 5541732 1401 182 -54 873.0 895.1 22.1 0.80 Saddle













927.0 948.0 21.0 0.97













962.7 975.5 12.8 1.44













988.7 1048.0 59.3 0.84













1121.0 1140.0 19.0 1.01 DLM-21-304 16660 588928 5541581 1063.0 179 -57 470.1 484.0 13.9 1.28 Saddle













521.0 532.0 11.0 0.64













551.0 563.0 12.0 1.18













629.0 641.0 12.0 1.69













750.0 752.0 2.0 9.65













792.0 818.0 26.0 1.10













856.0 876.4 20.4 2.21 DLM-21-

305A 16940 589206 5541646 801.0 180 -60 444.6 456.0 11.4 1.24 Saddle













488.0 510.0 22.0 0.87













547.0 563.0 16.0 0.81













663.0 715.5 52.5 0.87













742.0 796.0 54.0 0.85 DLM-21-315 16740 589006 5541702 822.0 180 -57 521.0 565.9 44.9 0.85 Saddle













593.5 609.0 15.5 0.69













660.0 686.0 26.0 2.73 INCL.











666.0 674.4 8.4 7.16













703.0 714.0 11.0 2.35













733.0 769.4 36.4 0.72













777.0 798.0 21.0 0.77 DLM-21-317 17500 589766 5541683 1401 182 -62 555.4 557.4 2.0 7.43 Saddle DLM-21-318 16620 588883 5541769 1299 181 -64 97.0 110.0 13.0 0.81 Saddle













657.8 672.0 14.2 1.85













672.0 675.0 3.0 142.66













690.0 700.4 10.4 0.76













1064.0 1076.0 12.0 0.93 DLM-21-321 15740 588011 5541433 892 178 -56 38.0 68.7 30.7 0.87 West Pit













495.0 508.1 13.1 0.86 DLM-21-323 15420 587693 5541393 675 177 -55 84.0 98.0 14.0 0.70 West Pit













145.6 173.0 27.4 2.71 INCL.











169.0 171.1 2.1 30.14 DLM-21-

325A 16980 589243 5541843 783 181 -61 No significant assays Saddle DLM-21-

325AW 16980 589243 5541843 564 181 -61 1267.0 1277.0 10.0 0.72 Saddle DLM-21-326 15780 588041 5541873 1203 177 -64 264.0 281.0 17.0 0.77 West Pit













398.0 400.0 2.0 4.38













506.0 508.0 2.0 6.29













520.9 534.8 13.9 4.81 INCL.











530.3 534.1 3.8 15.48













548.0 550.2 2.2 4.47













700.7 711.0 10.3 1.91













867.0 887.0 20.0 0.64













982.0 1000.0 18.0 0.80 DLM-21-327 17020 589295 5541180 300 180 -52 23.0 39.0 16.0 3.23 Saddle INCL.











24.0 29.0 5.0 8.84













87.0 124.0 37.0 1.07













246.0 248.0 2.0 22.94













282.0 298.0 16.0 0.72 DLM-21-328 15540 587804 5541784 1080 178 -58 246.6 259.6 13.0 0.91 West Pit













297.4 307.4 10.0 1.46













452.8 480.3 27.5 0.85













555.5 572.9 17.4 30.89 INCL.











556.9 565.9 9.0 58.42













606.0 620.3 14.3 1.42













662.5 688.0 25.5 1.63 INCL.











682.5 684.8 2.3 13.64













733.5 747.9 14.4 0.73 DLM-21-329 16540 588804 5541765 1263.0 181 -66 127.0 141.0 14.0 1.02 Saddle













677.0 690.0 13.0 1.31













841.0 844.0 3.0 5.01 DLM-21-330 16460 588719 5541996 309.0 180 -55 186.1 207.6 21.5 2.54 North

Pit DLM-21-331 16380 588639 5541938 1401.0 183 -60 178.0 198.3 20.3 1.01 North

Pit













356.0 375.0 19.0 0.80













810.0 835.0 25.0 0.61 DLM-21-332 15460 587725 5541735 1050.0 177 -58 287.0 303.0 16.0 1.02 West Pit













307.4 331.3 23.9 0.87













425.0 427.0 2.0 10.29













510.0 512.0 2.0 17.17













528.0 530.5 2.5 8.52













603.0 662.2 59.2 0.93













681.0 696.0 15.0 0.60













718.0 728.0 10.0 4.87 INCL.











718.0 721.0 3.0 14.73













840.0 844.0 4.0 6.44 DLM-21-333 16140E 588402 5541861 1257.0 177 -61 231.0 249.0 18.0 0.80 West Pit













719.2 731.0 11.8 0.77













796.0 809.7 13.7 0.77













977.0 993.0 16.0 2.01 DLM-21-

334B 16300 588561 5541940 450.0 181 -61 146.0 158.0 12.0 0.89 North

Pit













194.0 211.0 17.0 1.94 INCL.











205.0 208.0 3.0 9.12 DLM-21-

335A 16580 588842 5541832 975.0 182 -61 268.9 271.0 2.1 6.17 Saddle













669.0 679.0 10.0 0.76













704.8 722.0 17.2 1.12













868.0 915.0 47.0 0.87 DLM-21-336 16540 588806 5541697 801.0 181 -66 199.0 201.0 2.0 19.52 Saddle













565.0 569.0 4.0 3.74













621.9 649.0 27.1 0.86













660.4 699.0 38.6 0.65 DLM-21-

337A 15540 587800 5541859 1218.0 178 -58 235.0 261.1 26.1 1.04 West Pit INCL.











251.0 261.1 10.1 2.11













370.0 381.0 11.0 1.73













412.6 428.0 15.4 0.83













438.6 462.6 24.0 2.76 INCL.











443.0 445.3 2.3 18.06













494.5 519.0 24.5 1.18













559.0 582.5 23.5 1.29













593.2 609.9 16.7 1.12













637.0 646.5 9.5 22.22













712.0 714.0 2.0 7.81













752.0 776.0 24.0 0.66 INCL.











752.0 768.0 16.0 0.82













831.5 851.0 19.5 0.83













878.0 899.0 21.0 1.52













914.0 951.0 37.0 0.87 DLM-21-338 16300 588559 5542004 606.0 181 -62 180.0 192.0 12.0 1.47 North

Pit













233.0 249.0 16.0 0.87













257.0 280.0 23.0 1.02 DLM-21-

339C 15460 587723 5541813 1131.0 177 -60 189.0 210.0 21.0 0.81 West Pit













246.0 258.0 12.0 0.79













279.0 297.0 18.0 0.66













327.0 352.3 25.3 1.49 INCL.











346.0 350.0 4.0 6.12













363.0 377.2 14.2 1.50













412.0 425.0 13.0 1.24













519.0 545.0 26.0 1.49













577.0 644.0 67.0 1.67 INCL.











577.0 579.0 2.0 13.13













704.0 741.0 37.0 1.06













793.0 814.0 21.0 2.86 INCL.











811.0 813.0 2.0 21.80













832.0 834.0 2.0 17.41













851.0 930.0 79.0 0.92 DLM-21-340 16460 588717 5542123 400.0 180 -57 8.0 10.0 2.0 8.99 North

Pit













62.0 73.0 11.0 2.73













245.0 263.0 18.0 0.83













345.0 355.0 10.0 1.25 DLM-21-341 16540 588807 5541627 750.0 181 -65 165.5 168.0 2.5 4.15 Saddle













557.9 587.0 29.1 1.63













681.4 708.0 26.6 0.96 DLM-21-342 16380 588642 5541876 920.0 182 -59 117.0 120.0 3.0 8.40 North

Pit













232.0 258.0 26.0 0.61 DLM-21-344 16500 588757 5542136 654.0 183 -61 5.0 7.0 2.0 20.74 North

Pit













23.0 36.0 13.0 2.02













360.0 383.2 23.2 1.13 DLM-21-346 16260 588512 5542122 666.0 183 -64 322.0 332.0 10.0 0.95 North

Pit













383.0 397.2 14.2 0.92 DLM-21-

347A 16140 588399 5542051 575.0 183 -63 268.0 270.0 2.0 5.31 North

Pit













312.0 325.0 13.0 1.10













558.0 560.0 2.0 3.61 DLM-21-350A 16460 588724 5541772 900.0 181 -57 204.0 216.0 12.0 0.86 Saddle













649.0 666.0 17.0 0.93













767.0 797.0 30.0 0.85 DLM-21-351 16380 588637 5542139 605.0 183 -62 311.0 313.0 2.0 3.75 North

Pit













378.8 387.8 9.0 1.51 DLM-21-352 15980 588240 5541960 1050.0 180 -59 169.0 171.0 2.0 10.68 West Pit













346.0 364.0 18.0 0.73













658.0 660.0 2.0 50.36













765.0 767.0 2.0 5.57













796.1 836.5 40.4 0.65













843.0 856.0 13.0 0.60













905.0 911.0 6.0 3.13 DLM-21-353 16540 588797 5542126 375.0 182 -53 207.0 220.0 13.0 0.65 North

Pit













310.0 325.5 15.5 0.72 DLM-21-354 16300 588558 5542052 486.0 182 -67 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-355 16420 588684 5541769 852.0 179 -58 139.0 151.0 12.0 1.63 Saddle













230.0 232.0 2.0 5.24













666.0 682.0 16.0 0.55













749.0 781.0 32.0 1.34 INCL.











772.8 776.0 3.2 6.52













804.0 849.0 45.0 1.36 INCL.











820.0 841.0 21.0 2.12 DLM-21-356 16220 588477 5542138 639.0 183 -59 169.0 180.0 11.0 1.88 North

Pit DLM-21-

359A 16940 589197 5542136 361.0 182 -56 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-361 16860 589116 5542131 519.0 182 -64 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-

362C 16380 588638 5542063 450.0 183 -60 275.0 287.0 12.0 2.27 North

Pit













308.0 330.3 22.3 1.25













349.0 365.0 16.0 0.85 DLM-21-365 17020 589277 5542170 402.0 181 -52 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-366 16820 589072 5542190 450.0 182 -52 259.0 271.8 12.8 0.65 North

Pit













337.0 339.0 2.0 5.07 DLM-21-

370A 16660 588924 5541733 825.0 178 -62 615.0 655.1 40.1 0.81 Saddle













769.0 782.0 13.0 0.69













805.0 823.0 18.0 0.85 DLM-21-371 16740 588995 5542209 477.0 182 -64 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-

372A 16420 588678 5542064 402.0 182 -59 294.0 316.2 22.2 0.99 North

Pit DLM-21-386 17340 589606 5542180 501.0 180 -61 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-387 17260 589515 5542153 450.0 181 -58 No significant assays North

Pit DLM-21-388 16220 588483 5542062 657.0 182 -59 248.0 250.0 2.0 6.09 North

Pit













264.0 278.0 14.0 1.33













309.0 322.0 13.0 2.45 INCL.











315.0 321.0 6.0 4.7 DLM-21-389 16340 588599 5542049 600.0 182 -57 215.0 231.0 16.0 1.24 North

Pit













239.5 252.6 13.1 1.91













285.3 299.0 13.7 1.24 DLM-21-

390A 15980 588242 5541900 1316.0 177 -58 768.0 777.0 9.0 0.78 West Pit













795.0 821.0 26.0 0.84













843.9 889.0 45.1 0.95













912.0 914.0 2.0 4.23













985.0 987.0 2.0 5.09













1030.8 1047.0 16.2 1.39













1103.9 1106.0 2.1 5.71 DLM-21-393 16180 588442 5541896 357.0 179 -61 286.0 302.0 16.0 1.05 West Pit DLM-21-395 16420 588683 5541843 900.0 181 -60 303.0 313.0 10.0 0.75 Saddle













723.0 735.2 12.2 0.89

Notes: 1. Assays are reported uncut. 2. Assay Intervals are reported as drill thickness. 3. An additional 1,534.5 m drilled from 22 abandoned/restarted holes not reported in table.

