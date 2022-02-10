THE CORDISH COMPANIES CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL PHILADELPHIA; CONTRIBUTES MORE THAN $325 MILLION TO LOCAL AND STATE ECONOMY City of Philadelphia Declares Anniversary Date of February 11 as Live! Day, Economic and Community Impact Expected to Continue

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today celebrated the first anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District, announcing contributions of more than $325 million to the local and state economies. The festivities included an official proclamation from the City of Philadelphia declaring the anniversary date of February 11 as Live! Day.

The Cordish Companies today celebrated the first anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District, announcing contributions of more than $325 million to the local and state economies. The festivities included an official proclamation from the City of Philadelphia declaring the anniversary date of February 11 as Live! Day. (PRNewswire)

Click here for photos

Click here for infographic

All Assets Courtesy of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

The Cordish Companies' Chairman David Cordish, Principals Jon and Reed Cordish, and COO Zed Smith, along with Cordish Gaming Group President Rob Norton, and Executive Vice President Joe Billhimer were joined at a special media and community celebration by Philadelphia City Representative Sheila Hess and Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla (First District), and numerous business, tourism and community leaders from the region.

The celebration also featured special appearances by former Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and magician Jon Dorenbos, and Mummers champions, the South Philadelphia String Band. A highlight of the event included a giant four-tier anniversary cake created by Philly favorite Termini Brothers Bakery.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which represents an investment of more than $700 million, was pleased to announce contributions of more than $325 million to the local and state economies during its first year of operation, including:

More than $91 million in taxes to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Team Members were compensated with $51.9 million in wages

The opening of the facility created over 1,300 new, permanent jobs , with over 54% of Team Members residing in the City of Philadelphia .

Local businesses have also benefited, with Live! spending over $100 million with local, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Guests were also on the winning side with more than $81.7 million in total jackpot payouts. Live! continues to invest in facility upgrades and is constantly incorporating customer feedback to ensure the casino has the newest, most exciting games.

In recognition of the significant impact Live! has had on the City of Philadelphia and its residents, City Representative Sheila Hess presented the company with a proclamation declaring the official anniversary date of February 11 to be known as LIVE! DAY.

"We're so proud of the positive impact that we've made on our local communities during our first year in business and thank the City of Philadelphia for their kind recognition," said David Cordish, Chairman, The Cordish Companies. "We kept our promise to create a world-class destination, which has also proven to be an economic driver for the Greater Philadelphia region."

COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY

The Cordish Companies has long embraced a culture of giving and community service and their entry into the Philadelphia market was no exception. Charitable organizations across the Greater Philadelphia region received more than $454,000 in contributions through cash donations and in-kind support, with Team Members volunteering over 500 hours of community service.

Among the many beneficiaries were Philabundance, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, Jaws Youth Playbook, Darren Daulton Foundation, the Delaware Valley and Southeast Youth Athletic Leagues, and more.

"As a family-owned company, we consider the community to be extended members of the Live! family. We're proud to be able to provide jobs and support local businesses, in addition to contribute directly to the organizations helping to better the lives of those around us," said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President, Cordish Gaming Group. "We look forward to continuing this support during year two, and beyond."

During its inaugural year, the property was awarded the prestigious 'Best Overall Gaming Resort in Pennsylvania' by Casino Player Magazine readers, and received top accolades by USA Today readers, naming the Live! Rewards customer loyalty program and the award-winning steakhouse The Prime Rib as one of the Top 5 in the country for Best Players Club and Best Casino Restaurant in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Voted Best Overall Gaming Resort in Pennsylvania by Casino Player Magazine, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has transformed the South Philadelphia Stadium District into a nationally unrivaled one-stop destination to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, memorable entertainment, premier dining, well-appointed hotel accommodations and world-class gaming. Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms that are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a FanDuel® Sportsbook and Lounge, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, and 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room. New dining and entertainment options include the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; Sports & Social Philly, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; the 10th Street Market, a unique food hall featuring Guy Fieri's Taco Joint and Guy's Burger Joint; Philadelphia-favorites Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Termini Bros. Bakery and Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen; Morty's Deli and Luckie's Liquor. A spirited nightlife scene at Center Bar and R Bar rounds out the Live! experience. The property offers more than 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting and event space, as well as ample, secure parking. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia was developed and remains owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. For reservations, call 1-833-472-5483 or visit Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinophl

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

The Cordish Companies today celebrated the first anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, the world-class gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District, announcing contributions of more than $325 million to the local and state economies. The festivities included an official proclamation from the City of Philadelphia declaring the anniversary date of February 11 as Live! Day. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia