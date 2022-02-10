Nanalysis Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, February 17th

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that on Thursday, February 17, 2021 the Company will put out a corporate update release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time that same day. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jAnyFUII, or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The conference ID is 13727085. Telephonic playback will be available for 14 days after the conference call.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.