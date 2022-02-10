Seegene Signs Supply Deal to Deliver 4 million COVID-19 Tests to Brazil

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostic company, today announced that it has signed a supply deal with the Ministry of Health of Brazil to deliver four million COVID-19 tests.

Since January 2022, Brazil has battled a 'twindemic,' a rapid surge in both Flu A and COVID-19 infections due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. More seriously, new daily cases of COVID-19 have recently exceeded 280,000 cases, which is the highest figure since the first outbreak of the pandemic. While the country has been seeking to accelerate its quarantine efforts, there is a growing demand for COVID-19 tests as well.

In response, Seegene will deliver a shipment of four million Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, capable of identifying respiratory viruses including COVID-19, Flu A/B as well as RSV in a single test. This assay is expected to be the optimized solution in Brazil where they are experiencing a rapid surge in both COVID-19 and Flu A cases.

Ho Yi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Seegene said, "Seegene is uniquely positioned to respond to the growing global need for COVID-19 and flu testing and we are fully prepared to supply global inventory to help countries around the world as they fight for everyday life to return."

Meanwhile, Seegene has introduced 'Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Fast PCR Assay,' last month, a new assay optimized for mass testing. This assay can deliver PCR results in just 60 minutes enabling large-scale laboratories to easily scale up the testing volume up to three times without additional instruments. The launch of the new assay is a response to the rapid spread of the latest Omicron variant, globally. The new assay is expected to be the optimized choice for large-scale laboratories and help them immediately expand the testing capacity.

