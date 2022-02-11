BALLENTINE PARTNERS WELCOMES PETER CHIAPPINELLI

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballentine Partners, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, welcomed Peter Chiappinelli, CFA, CAIA, as Deputy Chief Investment Officer. Pete will be focused primarily on Asset Allocation in setting strategic direction for client portfolios.

Ballentine Partners is an independent wealth management firm providing comprehensive investment and family office services to wealthy families and entrepreneurs. The firm was one of the first to deliver independent, objective, and comprehensive financial advice for wealthy families more than 30 years ago, and continues to be a thought leader in the field. Ballentine's clients require comprehensive, integrated, and objective advice. (PRNewswire)

Pete has close to 30 years of experience in research, investment strategy, and thought leadership regarding the management of multi-asset class portfolios, inclusive of equities, fixed income, and alternatives. His work has been featured at leading industry conferences, in documentaries on capital markets history, and in the broad financial media and new media.

Mr. Chiappinelli served as a Senior Portfolio Strategist on the Asset Allocation Team at GMO for over 12 years. Prior to that, he was an Institutional Portfolio Manager within a specialized unit of Fidelity Investments, and before that, Managing Director of Investment Strategy & Research at Putnam Investments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pete to our team," said Drew McMorrow, President and CEO of Ballentine Partners. "His extensive background in our industry and his analytical views will allow us to continue to curate a world-class investment program for our clients."

"This is a tremendous opportunity," said Chiappinelli. "I was drawn to Ballentine's culture, independence, and commitment to the fiduciary standard. Typically, it's a term that gets buried in legalistic fine print, so it's rare to find a firm that puts the concept center-stage. The transparency, the avoidance of conflicts of interest, the deep sensitivity to the corrosive effects of high fees, the relentless effort to deliver excellent after-tax returns --- these are all hallmarks of a firm that has embedded the meaning into the very fabric of the company. "

Peter Chiappinelli joined Ballentine Partners on February 10 as a Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He is a graduate of Carleton College and holds his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, Peter is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA). He is also a Founding President of CAIA Boston.

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is an investment and wealth management firm dedicated to serving its clients with integrity and independence. We manage over $9.7 billion of assets (as of 9/30/2021) for private clients who rely on us to be their advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with our clients' interests in mind.

Contact:

Carly Augeri

caugeri@ballentinepartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ballentine Partners