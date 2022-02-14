JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INCREASES THE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT to $.49 PER SHARE

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by seven percent (7%) to $.49 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on March 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2022. Jack Henry has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1991, and 2022 marks the company's 33rd increase in dividends paid. At February 9, 2022, there were 72,826,096 shares of the common stock outstanding.

(PRNewsfoto/Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Kevin D. Williams, CFO and Treasurer of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "Our company continues to have strong organic growth and cash flows, even with our continued investments in our company through capital expenditures and research & development initiatives. This increase in our dividend authorization evidences our continued confidence that these trends will continue and our commitment to deploy our cash to the benefit of our shareholders."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.