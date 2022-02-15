Abrigo Integrates with RouteOne

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leader of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, today announced its integration with RouteOne, a leader in the indirect auto financing space. The integration will ensure community financial institutions can create a streamlined and efficient buying experience for their customers at an auto dealership.

RouteOne's indirect auto financing software creates efficiencies in data collection and credit applications by leveraging web-based technologies and electronic application processes. The result is a faster vehicle financing process. By collaborating with Abrigo and creating an integration with the Sageworks Loan Origination Software, banks and credit unions using Abrigo's Sageworks lending software can support their customers and members in the car loan process. Having a streamlined system from the dealership and continuing through to the financial institution ensures data integrity, efficiency, and, most importantly, a faster consumer lending process.

With critical features like direct import into Dynamic Application, instant loan decisioning, and direct communication between the financial institution and the dealership, the Abrigo LOS system gives banks and credit unions a flexible and powerful consumer lending tool for indirect auto loans. "Community banks and credit unions are always looking for ways to support their customers and members. At Abrigo, we never lose sight of that goal, making sure every feature, every function of our products drives toward a better customer experience", said Jay Blandford, President of Abrigo.

Amber Haseley, Director, Customer Relationships at RouteOne, states, "RouteOne is pleased to announce the availability of Abrigo with our platform. We have a shared interest in continually streamlining the vehicle financing process and serving our dealer customers with innovation and efficiency. In addition, this integration builds an infrastructure that will make it easy for any of Abrigo's participating financial institutions to harness the power of RouteOne's technology and best serve their dealer customers."

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at www.routeone.com.

