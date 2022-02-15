ATSG Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose approach to managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end-users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

While many customers are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage innovative technologies that support digital transformation but also help them focus on their core business strategy while being cost-efficient.

CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list showcases the market's key managed service providers for their innovative and forward-thinking approach to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems with best-of-breed technology solutions. The MSP Elite 150, recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premise services.

ATSG has now been recognized on the MSP 500 list for the sixth consecutive time. Through its Technology Solutions as a Service portfolio, ATSG focuses on innovative managed services solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and the end-user experience. This past year was pivotal for the company. ATSG's focused strategy is driving extraordinary value and innovation in the global marketplace, with enterprise solutions that include a public and private cloud, collaboration, unified communications, contact center, digital workplace, mobility, hybrid infrastructure, security, wrapped with a world best-in-class professional services support infrastructure.

"ATSG is honored to have once again been named to the prestigious MSP500 List in the Elite 150 category," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Through strategic development programs and targeted acquisitions, we have further bolstered our innovation posture, including large enterprise capabilities, channel partner ecosystem expansion, and we have added unique intellectual property and automation platforms to our company. Execution on our innovation strategy is directly in line with our mission to deliver exceptional clients experiences and outcomes as a leading tech-enabled managed services provider. We are excited to receive this recognition and give a special thanks to the global OneATSG team who make this possible."

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration, and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York.

ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end- users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

