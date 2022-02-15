Eran Steinberg to join Vaica's leadership as CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaica Medical, A leading Telemedicine Company offering innovative Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) coupled with Medication Adherence Monitoring announced the appointment of Mr. Eran Steinberg as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Steinberg's appointment stems from his vast experience both as an executive, as well as an investor in the healthcare industry. He played an instrumental part in the foundation, governance and management of numerous companies in the high-tech and biotech arenas. His track record includes successful fundraisings, three profitable Exits and one public flotation.

Mr. Steinberg holds a graduate degree in Imaging Science and a graduate degree in Regulatory Science. He is a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and is a certified USPTO agent with more than 300 patents as an inventor.

Prior to this appointment, Eran was the Chairman of the company.

"I am looking forward to propelling Vaica to its pertinent role as a leading player in providing remote patient monitoring and medication adherence solutions," said Eran. "Our immediate goal is to promote our comprehensive solutions to create appropriate channels for commercial dispensation, with the end goal of enhancing patients' independence and well-being."

About Vaica

Vaica is a telemedicine company bringing together Remote Patient Management (RPM), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM), tracking the patient's vitals, medication adherence and persistence. Vaica's unique approach provides the necessary full picture of a patient's medication regimen and its effect on their vitals. Vaica's solutions are distributed worldwide and used by various healthcare organizations. For additional information, please visit: www.vaica.com.

