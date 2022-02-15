I.W. HARPER LAUNCHES ULTRA-PREMIUM CABERNET CASK RESERVE, WHERE KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON AND CALIFORNIA CABERNET CASK-FINISHING COME TOGETHER IN EXQUISITE HARMONY Inspired by the beautiful multi-layered contrasts, harmonies and tastes, I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask celebrates the brand's legacy with a modern twist

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The I.W. Harper brand is introducing a new spirit to its timeless collection: Cabernet Cask Reserve. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Cabernet Casks joins the line-up of the brand's original Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the 15 Year Old expression. Seven years after the brand's relaunch, I.W. Harper is introducing this classic whiskey with exceptional style and substance. Celebrating the legacy and inspiration of the golden era combined with modern refinement, Cabernet Cask Reserve brings out the whiskey and wine-finished flavors in exquisite harmony.

Cabernet Cask Reserve is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged for four years in new charred American oak barrels, then perfected in luxury California Cabernet Sauvignon casks and bottled at Stitzel-Weller Distillery, one of the true cathedrals of the American Whisky industry. This spirit takes the distinct character of fine Cabernet wine and pairs it with the brand's bold bourbon to create a clean, dark fruit and wine-like aromatics, along with an exceptionally complex flavor.

Cabernet Cask Reserve (90 proof/45% ABV) delights whiskey lovers with a smooth and smoky taste of rich oak and vanilla out front, a hint of dark fruit on the backbeat, followed by a clean and smooth finish. While recommended to enjoy neat, consumers are encouraged to enjoy Cabernet Cask Reserve on the rocks or as the key ingredient in a cocktail, such as the Exquisite Harmony.

Created by the co-owners of the Atlanta-based lifestyle brand Whiskey & Rosemary, Erika Moore and Raquel Ravenell specially crafted the Exquisite Harmony cocktail to bring out the complex flavors of the I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve.

Exquisite Harmony Cocktail

1.5 oz. I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve

1 oz. Honey Syrup

1.25 oz. Cranberry

3 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

1 Sprig Rosemary



Garnish: Dried Grapefruit

Glassware: Rocks

Method: Add rosemary to a cocktail shaker and muddle for 7 seconds. Add honey syrup and I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask. Stir until honey dissolves. Add all other ingredients. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Strain over ice. Garnish with dried grapefruit slice.

In celebration of the Cabernet Cask Reserve launch, I.W. Harper is collaborating with Social Studies, the go-to- resource for all things entertaining. The companies will be offering consumers specialty at-home kits with products from diverse creators such as Black and women-owned businesses. Kits include place settings for four with a mix of rentable items such as plates and flatware, as well as keepable items like Estelle Colored Glasses, Ian James napkin rings and coasters and a few treats and cocktail garnishes that complement Cabernet Cask Reserve. This kit will be available for rent from February 15 through March 14 on the Social Studies website for $90 per guest.

"We're thrilled to be introducing this special spirit from the I.W. Harper portfolio," said Gustavo Salguero, Senior Brand Manager Irish & North American Whiskeys at Diageo. "Our Innovation, Liquid and Supply teams distilled an exquisite spirit and designed a stunning packaging to continue the legacy of I.W. Harper's golden era, as we refine our whiskey with a flavorful modern twist."

This expression's suggested retail price is $49.99 (750 mL) and will be available for purchase in the U.S. at select retailers and Drizly.com.

I.W. Harper encourages consumers to please drink responsibly. For more information about I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask Reserve, please visit https://www.iwharper.com/whiskeys.

About I.W. Harper

The story of I.W. Harper begins when German immigrant Isaac Wolfe (I.W.) Bernheim arrived in America with $4 and a dream. In 1872, Isaac and his brother Bernard founded their own liquor company as whiskey wholesale dealers and began bottling bourbon as I.W. Harper Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The spirit quickly gained popularity around the world, leading the brand to shift its focus to the Asian market and cease distribution in the United States by the end of the 1980s. Over 20 years later, the I.W. Harper brand has made its comeback to the U.S., bringing with it a commitment to refinement and authenticity that its original founders embraced.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's, Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

