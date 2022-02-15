JEGI CLARITY Has Advised iMemories on Their Investment From Greens Farms Capital and Landon Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iMemories, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has received investment from Greens Farms Capital and Landon Capital Partners.

iMemories is an innovative, technology-driven company that converts analog home movie films and videotapes, photo prints, negatives, and slides to a modern digital format, allowing individuals to share their digitized memories with anyone on any type of device. While the company converts analog memories to USB and DVD, the primary service involves making memories available for streaming and storage in the iMemories Cloud.

Greens Farms Capital and Landon Capital Partners recognized a significant market opportunity in joining forces with iMemories, which dominates an industry positioned for impressive growth with more than 8 billion home movies and 1 trillion photos to digitize. This investment will help iMemories capitalize on market opportunities, support new growth, and further cement their reputation as the industry leader.

Commenting on the transaction, Founder & CEO of iMemories Mark Rukavina and President & COO of iMemories Steve Krell said, "The JEGI CLARITY team proved themselves to be the ideal partner to navigate us through our investment journey when iMemories was ready for its next stage of growth. They were impressive from start to finish – providing us with incredible peace of mind that we were in the right hands. The team was attentive, and became well-versed in our industry for the sake of understanding our market position and the value we would bring to potential investors. Communication was consistent, their winning strategy was clear right from the beginning, and their business acumen is unmatched. JEGI CLARITY exceeded our expectations and delivered for iMemories in a big way. We're onto the next level of business growth thanks to their partnership."

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

