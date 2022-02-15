Law Offices of Houston M. Smith, P.C. Team-up with Texans Taking Action To Launch "Lift to Vote" Rideshare Program Providing Dallas/Ft. Worth Voters Free LYFT Ride Codes for Texas Primary

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Law Offices of Houston M. Smith, P.C. announced its partnership with Texans Taking Action to launch the Lift To The Polls program to ensure Dallas/Ft. Worth voters have a ride to the polls for the March 1, 2022 Texas Primary Election. The program also provides voters a free Lyft ride code for transportation to the polls through the early voting period, February 14-25 and on election day. Ride codes are limited, interested voters should call the law firm's offices at 945-HOU-STON/945-468-7866 or visit GetRightLawyers.com.

There has always been a long history of ridesharing in the Black community to drive change. Dating back to the legendary, Alabama Bus boycott in 1955 African Americans worked together to form an elaborate carpool operation to shut down the segregated bus system that forced Black people to sit in the back of buses and give up their seats to white passengers.

"We're proud of our partnership with Texans Taking Action. We believe that our Lift to the Polls program, not only provides our community with a ride to their voting location, but also encourages and motivates voters to participate in every local, state, and national election" said Smith, founder and principal of the law office. "It all starts with us doing our part to ensure that every voice is heard and that is something we are proud to be a part of."

"We are doing everything in our power to make sure that the voices of our communities are heard," said Millie Domenech, co-founder of Texans Taking Action. "After the voter suppression laws passed by the Texas legislature, it is even more imperative that we make it as easy as possible for people to vote. As an organization, we have been canvassing apartment buildings, knocking on doors in minority neighborhoods, and educating folks on the entire voting process. Voter registration, however, is only the first step. Lack of transportation to the polls negatively impacts voter turnout."

Continued Domenech, "The Lift to the Polls program will help bridge this gap and we are excited that the Law Offices of Houston M. Smith, P.C. have recognized this need and stepped up to fill the void."

About The Law Offices Houston M. Smith, P.C.

Founded in 1993 by Houston M. Smith, the law firm has a primary focus on serious personal injury and wrongful death, medical negligence and product liability. With a focus on justice, the firm has secured numerous seven-figure jury trial verdicts and settlements. The Law Offices of Houston M. Smith, P.C. services clients throughout Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

About Texans Taking Action

Texans Taking Action is a newly formed non-partisan grassroots organization created to fight voter suppression in Texas by expanding the electorate through voter registration and education in underserved communities, including students, communities of color, and apartment dwellers.

