rePurpose Global partners with 100 personal care brands to fight plastic pollution

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - rePurpose Global, the world's leading Plastic Action Platform is now creating environmental impact in collaboration with 100 personal care brands based in over 15 countries. On behalf of this coalition, the social enterprise is removing 4127 tons of plastic waste every year, the equivalent of 208 million plastic bottles or 1.8 billion plastic bags in weight. The brands partnered with rePurpose Global are tackling the pressing issue of plastic pollution globally by going plastic neutral, plastic negative, or pledging waste removal through the organization's 14 impact projects.

One of rePurpose Global's most recent partners, Pley Beauty™, is a clean beauty line founded by actress Peyton List that launched in January 2022. Pley Beauty™ is now a Certified Plastic Neutral brand with rePurpose Global, by committing to calculating its plastic use, reducing its packaging footprint, and financing the removal of at least as much plastic waste from nature as they use.

Peyton List, actress and founder of Pley Beauty™, shared, "We took every step possible to first reduce plastic from our brand, and nearly all of Pley Beauty™ packaging is made from recycled materials. We wanted to ensure we were doing as much as possible to help the environment and are thrilled to be partnering with rePurpose Global in an effort to tackle the global issue of plastic pollution, in addition to providing a crucial income stream and a safe work environment for waste workers and their families."

The partnership not only keeps waste out of nature in Bogota, Colombia, but also creates a positive social impact by enabling the expansion of waste collection in a region where infrastructure is severely limited, and repurposes collected plastic waste into eco-wood for public utilities such as park benches and affordable housing for informal waste workers. The project also finances the collection of low-value plastic waste otherwise destined for landfills or the environment, thereby creating a crucial income stream for over 3000 waste workers in the city.

Statistics show that the personal care industry produces 120 billion units of packaging annually, with most being non-recyclable and ending up in landfills or oceans. This has encouraged many personal care brands to take action through accountability and transparency, as they have historically been key contributors to plastic waste in nature.

"Now, more than ever, there is a critical need for meaningful partnerships to tackle plastic pollution the world over." said Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of rePurpose Global. "Every piece of plastic we eliminate on behalf of our personal care partners acts as a reminder of both the industry's immense responsibility to our planet as well as its ability to unlock real, systemic change."

Another of rePurpose Global's partners, Alexandra Bede, Senior Manager of Sustainability at Grove Collaborative, shared, "Grove is proud to be a 100% plastic neutral retailer on our way to being plastic free by 2025, which means that for every ounce of plastic we ship to our customers, we collect the same amount of nature-bound plastic waste. We are proud to partner with rePurpose Global on all of our collections. Since 2020, Grove orders have removed over 10 million pounds of plastic from nature."

To date, 230 brands across 26 countries and 3 continents are working with rePurpose Global to measure, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint. For a full list of the organization's personal care brand partners, please see the end of this press release.

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to reducing waste, reviving lives, and restoring nature's balance. Through its pioneering ecosystem of solutions that span across advisory, action, and advocacy, the organization helps people and companies calculate, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint, while empowering grassroots innovators on the cutting edge of solving for the planet's future.

To date, rePurpose Global has created systemic change for individuals across 26 countries and hundreds of purposeful brands worldwide, such as Grove Collaborative, AB InBev, The Hut Group, Google, and Colgate. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization eliminates millions of pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impacts the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide.

Learn more here: https://business.repurpose.global

100 Personal Care partners of rePurpose Global linked here

