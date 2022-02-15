Sakon Announced as Premier Sponsor at AOTMP® Engage 2022 Annual conference focused on innovation in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of AOTMP® Engage 2022 announced today that Sakon has become the premier sponsor of the event taking place April 24 – 27 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

The annual flagship conference for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry is now in its 16th year. Industry professionals will convene to share success stories with peers, learn from industry experts, and review the latest telecom, mobility & IT management trends. This event is filled with three full days of roundtables, speakers, and educational sessions and is capped off with the annual AOTMP® industry awards presentation for business operations individuals and teams.

" Sakon is thrilled to be attending AOTMP® Engage 2022! We are excited to connect with others in the mobility & IT space to discuss what 2022 has in store for the industry, as well as how we can optimize our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients" says Dan Hughes, Sakon President.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, "AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry experts come together in one place at one time to share what they know and to learn from thought leaders and industry trailblazers like Sakon."

Sakon helps enterprise clients in a wide range of industries control telecom spend and manage end-user devices more efficiently. The company's Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services and Cloud Expense Management solutions reduce operational costs, increase insights and optimize financial performance through a platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally, automates workflows and optimizes services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts, Sakon has over 900 employees with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore and India. For more information, go to www.sakon.com.

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding.

