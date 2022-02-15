Vestmark Names David Gordon SVP, Direct Indexing

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that it has named David Gordon as the company's new Senior Vice President, Direct Indexing. In this new role, Mr. Gordon will be responsible for expanding adoption of Vestmark's direct indexing solutions, which enable client-driven customizations around tax management and personal preferences such as ESG for wealth management firms and their clients. He will report to Ananya Balaram, Vestmark's Executive Vice President of Sales.

Vestmark (PRNewsfoto/Vestmark) (PRNewswire)

"As we expand on Vestmark's direct indexing offerings, David will showcase to wealth management firms how they can leverage our technology and services to provide sophisticated, cost-effective and tax-efficient portfolios at scale," said Balaram. "David is deeply committed to helping our clients, wealth management firms, and advisors differentiate themselves with portfolios that can be easily personalized to express their clients' unique needs and preferences. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Prior to joining Vestmark, Mr. Gordon was Director of the Eaton Vance Advisor Institute, responsible for supporting advisors who serve ultra-affluent clients with practice management education and tools for growth. Prior to that, he served as Vice President in the Eaton Vance Wealth Strategies Group, representing the firm's tax-managed index portfolios, structured alpha strategies, managed option programs and concentrated stock solutions. Earlier, he was Vice President at AIM Private Asset Management, where he represented AIM and Invesco separately managed account strategies. An army veteran, Mr. Gordon completed his Bachelor of Science degree at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and his MBA at the University of Texas at Austin. He holds CFA® and CPWA® certifications.

"In recent years, we have seen more investors demand lower-cost, more tax-efficient investments while seeking the ability to express their personal values – such as ESG preferences – in their portfolios. The challenge has been figuring out how to do this in a scalable way," said Mr. Gordon. "Direct indexing provides an ideal solution, and Vestmark is uniquely positioned to enable advisors to offer distinctive, customized portfolios to hundreds or even thousands of clients. I'm excited to bring more direct indexing capabilities to wealth managers and advisors, helping them to improve productivity, reach new client segments and drive revenue."

Last month, Vestmark named Agnes Hong as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Advisory Services for Vestmark Advisory Solutions (VAS), Vestmark's registered investment advisor. Ms. Hong will partner with Mr. Gordon to lead the development and growth of new offerings related to direct indexing.

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

About Vestmark Advisory Solutions

Vestmark Advisory Solutions, Inc. ("VAS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc., is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VAS specializes in direct indexing investment products and advisory services, including model trading and the Vestmark Manager Marketplace. VAS is based in Jersey City, N.J. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

snolan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vestmark