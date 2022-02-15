Wellness Pioneer Russell Jaffe, MD, PhD, CCN Launches Book, "Thriving in the 21st Century"

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st century has brought with it unprecedented challenges. Health and environmental effects of toxins introduced in the last half century have led to reductions in life expectancy, reproductive health, quality of life, immune defense and repair, and soil quality - all with corresponding increases in anti-nutrients and digestive disorders. Despite these challenges, there are still remarkable opportunities for those who choose more wisely. Thriving in the 21st Century is a guide to reconnecting and rediscovering your healing capacities by embracing a nature, nurture, and wholeness approach to life.

Reconnect and rediscover your healing capacities by embracing a nature, nurture, and wholeness approach to life.

Thought-leading scientist and integrative healthcare pioneer, Russell Jaffe, MD, PhD, shares wisdom gained over half a century in medicine, science, and spiritual practices that have taught him how to live long and well, especially in times of unprecedented stress and toxins. His approach is personal, evidence-based and consists of practical ways of saving your life and the life of those about whom you care. Starting with today's scientific evidence and incorporating wisdom traditions, Dr. Jaffe invites the reader on a journey of self-assessment, self-discovery, and self-awareness. You are unique. Your chemistry, your relationships, and your history all interconnect to make you who you are. Dr. Jaffe explains what to measure, what the measurements mean functionally, and what to do to overcome the challenges of the 21st century and add decades of quality life.

The book covers such areas as:

21 st Century Health Challenges

The Power of What You Eat, Drink, Think & Do

Principles to Live Well, Long, and Joyfully

Reducing Exposure to Anti-nutrients

The Importance of Wiser, Safer Supplements

Assessing Individual Risk, and

Checklists for Home and Office Makeovers.

Hazel Henderson, D.Sc.Hon., FRSA writes, ""Dr. Russell Jaffe synthesizes all the multi-disciplinary research in this holistic critique of medical education, research, science and practice, embedded in planetary evidence of the unsustainable, toxic technological trajectories of Western economies, lifestyles and ideologies of "progress." This book should be required reading for all in science policy, politicians, educators, financial and business leaders, as well as aware citizens worldwide concerned with our common human future on Earth."

Thriving in the 21st Century is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and at perqueintegrativehealth.com/thriving-in-the-21st-century-book/ for bulk discounts.

About Dr. Russell Jaffe

Dr. Russell M. Jaffe, CEO and Chairman of PERQUE Integrative Health is one of the pioneers of integrative and regenerative medicine. Since inventing the world's first single step amplified (ELISA) procedure in 1984, a process for measuring and monitoring all delayed allergies, Dr. Jaffe has continually sought new ways to help speed the transition from our current healthcare system's symptom-reactive model to a more functionally integrated, effective and compassionate system. PIH is the outcome of years of Dr. Jaffe's scientific research. It brings to market three decades of rethinking safer, more effective, novel and proprietary dietary supplements, supplement delivery systems, diagnostic testing, and validation studies.

