Castellum: Year-end report 2021

Castellum posts its highest earnings ever, and proposes an increased dividend for the 24th consecutive year

Income for 2021 totalled MSEK 6,353 (6,004).

Income from property management increased by 4% to MSEK 3,522 (3,380), equivalent to SEK 12.45 (12.35) per share.

Change in value on properties amounted to MSEK 7,185 (3,863) and on derivatives to MSEK 325 (–120).

Net income for the year amounted to MSEK 11,828 (5,615), corresponding to SEK 41.81 (20.52) per share.

Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 251 per share (214), an increase of 17%.

Net investments amounted to MSEK 42,718 (4,267) of which MSEK 56,147 (2,646) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 3,799 (2,512) to new construction, extensions, and reconstructions, and MSEK 17,228 (891) to sales. Moreover, SEK 9.4 billion was invested in the Norwegian listed property company Entra.

Net lettings for the period were MSEK 162 (239).

"I am proud that Castellum posts its highest earnings ever. Successful acquisitions of Kungsleden in Sweden, Kielo in Finland and 33% of Entra in Norway contribute to a strong income from property management and make Castellum the Nordic region's leading commercial property company with a total property value of SEK 176 billion. In 2021, we have built a stable base for continued positive growth and we look forward with confidence to the coming year," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

