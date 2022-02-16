Liberty Defense Granted an FCC Order for its HEXWAVE Security Detection System

Important regulatory hurdle achieved in preparation for certification and commercialization of walkthrough detection system for concealed weapons and threats

WILMINGTON, Mass. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of threat detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that earlier this month the Company was the recipient of an order issued by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) addressing the rules governing the HEXWAVE™ system, clearing the path for final certification and commercialization.

Liberty Defense Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

HEXWAVE uses low-power radar imaging and artificial intelligence to detect all types of concealed weapons for high throughput, walkthrough people screening that responds to evolving threats and the need for socially distanced contactless security. It can be used as part of a layered defense strategy at indoor and outdoor locations so that threats can be detected early, at the perimeter of the property or at checkpoints, without compromising patron or passenger experience.

"This is a significant achievement and is the culmination of a process started over two years ago," says Liberty President & CTO Michael Lanzaro. "We see this action as further validation of our threat screening technology. As we transition into our build of beta systems and subsequent trials, we can do so with the confidence of having a robust platform that meets the screening performance and regulatory requirements customers expect and demand."

The FCC order includes, in part, the following language, "By this Order, we grant a request by Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. d/b/a Liberty Defense Technologies (Liberty), for a waiver of our rules governing unlicensed ultra-wideband (UWB) devices to permit the certification and marketing of its threat detection imaging system. We find that opening a path for the sale and operation of this equipment will allow this system to be deployed to protect Americans against threats in public venues and other high-traffic areas, in furtherance of the public interest, and that operation of this device under the specified waiver conditions poses no greater risk of causing harmful interference to communication services than those devices already permitted under the existing rules." And further, "HEXWAVE devices can provide protection and safety to the American public by passively detecting weapons and other threats in public venues. Thus, we find that the waiver standard has been met."

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.