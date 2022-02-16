Rival IQ's report features the most important metrics to measure your social media success against your competitors on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Rival IQ Announces the 2022 Social Media Industry Benchmark Report Rival IQ's report features the most important metrics to measure your social media success against your competitors on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rival IQ, a NetBase Quid company , today announced their supercharged 2022 Social Media Industry Benchmark Report detailing everything a marketer needs to measure social media success against their competitors on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram across 14 major industries. The report features insights about how social media engagement has changed over the last year for these industries enabling optimization of a company's marketing strategy in 2022.

In addition to Rival IQ's social media industry breakdowns, the report also compares all the industries together providing a comprehensive view across the board.

In addition to Rival IQ's social media industry breakdowns, the report also compares all the industries together providing a comprehensive view across the board.

Key takeaways include:

Brands are seeing less organic engagement this year. Declining engagement rates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter reflect that social media is increasingly becoming a pay-to-play space.

Posting frequency is on the rise. Brands have increased their posting frequency on all three channels to increase bites at the engagement apple.

Contest and holidays have topped the hashtag charts. Nearly every industry found success with giveaways and hashtag holidays ranging from #Halloween to #MayThe4thBeWithYou.

Every brand should post carousels on Instagram. What's the secret behind this ultra engaging post type? Instagram carousels often get re-served to users who don't engage the first time, earning them more impressions.

Keep an eye on video. Brands are already struggling to keep up with enough video to compete with the popularity of TikTok and YouTube.

"Social media success is about so much more than getting the most comments or likes: it's about increasing engagement while also growing or maintaining the percentage of your audience that engages as you expand your audience", said Seth Bridges, Head of Product, for Rival IQ. "The global social media landscape continues to evolve, and this year's report will provide the guidance marketers need to achieve success."

This year marks the sixth year that Rival IQ has compiled its industry-leading Social Media Benchmark Report. This year's report looked at thousands of companies from 14 industries including alcohol, fashion, financial services, food & beverage, health & beauty, higher education, home decor, hotels & resorts, influencers, media, nonprofits, retail, sports teams, and technology & software.

NetBase Quid acquired Rival IQ in December 2021, to expand and deepen its suite of owned and earned social media analytics and competitive benchmarking.

To download the full report, please visit: https://www.rivaliq.com/blog/social-media-industry-benchmark-report/

Methodology

Rival IQ analyzed engagement rates, posting frequency, post types, and hashtags on the top three social channels for brands: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Within this report, Rival IQ provides a representative sample of organic and boosted posts from national and international companies in each industry by selecting 150 companies at random from each industry in our database of over 200,000 companies. Companies selected had active presences on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as of January 2021, and had Facebook fan counts between 25,000 and 1,000,000 and minimum Instagram and Twitter followers of 5,000 as of the same date. We used median performance from the companies selected for each industry to compile the data for this report.

About Rival IQ

Rival IQ, a NetBase Quid company, is a social media analytics company in Seattle that helps social media professionals maximize their impact with competitive benchmarking, comprehensive analytics, and automated insight generation. Their intuitive software simplifies the analysis and acquisition of billions of social posts, placing social performance in context, and providing answers to the most important social media questions. Rival IQ is a trusted partner to brands and agencies around the globe including L'Oréal USA, Ogilvy, Ruder Finn, Save the Children, and Team Canada. Learn more at www.rivaliq.com .

