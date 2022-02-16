SitusAMC Named #1 CMBS and CLO Special Servicer for 2021 New Issuance 59 assignments representing more than $43B and ~25% market share propels SitusAMC to top spot.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, added an incredible 107 special servicing assignments for more than $65B in UPB in 2021, comprised of 59 new issuance CMBS and CLO assignments representing more than $43B, and an additional 48 legacy transactions representing $22B that were transferred during the year. The 59 new issuance assignments led all other firms for the year.

SitusAMC is a highly rated primary and special servicer, providing comprehensive asset management services across performing, non-performing, transition, and construction loans. The firm's special servicing division has deep expertise with complex capital structures, bankruptcy, and REO management across all property types and geographies. SitusAMC supports various products including legacy CMBS/CMBS 2.0 deals, single-Asset Single-Borrower (SASB) deals, CLO transactions, Freddie Mac securitizations, and was one of the first commercial SFR special servicer in the market. The team averages more than 20 years of experience in the space with senior leaders averaging 30+ years.

2021 represented a tremendous growth year for SitusAMC's Special Servicing division driven by the firm's status as a true, independent third-party provider, track record in managing complex deal structures, high-touch customer service, and partner-driven, responsive approach to identifying the optimal solution for all parties involved. Additionally, SitusAMC's industry-leading scale positioned the firm to meet growing market demand, resulting in being awarded 59 new issuance assignments across CMBS, SASB and CLO transactions.

SitusAMC 2021 Special Servicing Assignment Overview



Number of Deals $ in millions CMBS 15 $1,857 SASB 32 $31,994 CLO 12 $9,257

59 $43,109

"People want to work with firms they can depend on to consistently deliver the best results," stated Curt Spaugh, Senior Director, Head of Special Servicing, SitusAMC. "We're honored to be that trusted advisor to our clients, providing industry-leading, solution-oriented support that results in exceptional outcomes."

SitusAMC was also named the leading servicer of CRE CLOs in 2021 with 16 assignments representing $11.4B+ in UPB and a 25% market share.

"Our tremendous growth is testimony to the dedication of our teams and the quality of our offering," said Tim Mazzetti, Managing Director, Head of Servicing & Asset Management, SitusAMC. "When you pair our expertise in servicing and asset management with our firm's proven ability to support clients' origination and capital market's activity, we are truly without equal."

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

