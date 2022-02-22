Pitcairn Names Jennifer Proper as Managing Director, Wealth Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, a true family office serving ultra-high-net-worth families, individuals, and institutions for nearly a century, is responding to the needs of the firm's growing client base with the addition of Jennifer Proper as Managing Director, Wealth Strategies, to its Family Office team in a newly created position.

"We are delighted to welcome Jen to the Pitcairn team. As one of the most sophisticated financial planning experts in the country, she will be a major asset for our clients," said Andrew L. Busser, President, Family Office at Pitcairn. "Perhaps more importantly, her collegial approach is a great fit in Pitcairn's collaborative and curious culture."

Proper joins Pitcairn from Abbot Downing, the Wells Fargo division serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices, where she served as Director, Legacy and Wealth Planning and provided sophisticated estate, business, and financial planning for clients with a minimum net worth of $50 million. Prior to that assignment, she was a Senior Wealth Planner with Wells Fargo Bank, having previously worked as Legal and Tax Strategist with Legacy Advisors and as Senior Counselor/Attorney with The Ayco Company, a Goldman Sachs Company. She has a Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School of Union University and a B.A. from Binghamton University.

"I couldn't be happier to be joining Pitcairn at this time. The company's progressive culture and devotion to helping clients succeed comprises everything I was looking for in the next phase of my career," commented Jennifer Proper. "Pitcairn provides expert, unbiased advice, and seeks to be a true partner to their clients, which is what I've always tried to do professionally. I look forward to helping guide clients toward their goals and helping the company continue to grow."

About Pitcairn:

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC and a network of resources around the world. For more information visit pitcairn.com.

