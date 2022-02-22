Proteus launches an institutional alternative income fund accessible to smaller investors

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC announced the launch of its latest fund in a series of alternative investment pools allowing smaller investors to access institutional-quality alternative investments. The Proteus Income Fund I, LLC aims to capitalize on the current market environment of low interest rates and the demand for income generation from sources outside the public markets.

The fund is comprised of five, high-quality funds with an emphasis on income-generation through mid-market direct lending, narrowly syndicated bank loans and bonds, liquid credit, opportunistic credit and core plus real estate. These strategies have historically only been available to the ultra-wealthy and institutions. The fund provides smaller investors access to these strategies.

The fund seeks an 8-10% total annual return and targets distributable income at 4%, according to Eric Knauss, Chief Investment Officer at Proteus, LLC. The minimum investment in the fund is $250,000.

"Our team, along with the research team at Callan, has been working on assembling this new fund for months and we are extremely excited to finally be launching it. Our conviction is high in the fund's ability to produce income and improved returns relative to traditional fixed income markets. In addition, we are proud of our ability to put together an alternative investment product allowing liquidity with quarterly redemption privileges," said Eric Knauss.

Proteus remains dedicated to bringing alternative investments typically reserved for endowments, pensions and the ultra-wealthy to smaller investors. This new fund joins Proteus' existing line-up of alternative asset class pools including:

Proteus Absolute Return Hedge Fund of Funds I, LLC

Proteus Directional Hedge Fund of Funds I, LLC

Proteus Private Credit Core Fund I, LLC

Proteus Private Credit Non-Core Fund I, LLC

Proteus Private Equity Fund II, LLC

Proteus Real Assets Core Fund I, LLC

Proteus Real Assets Non-Core Fund I, LLC.

"The Proteus pools provide access to a diversified group of institutional quality alternative investment strategies that are simply not otherwise available to investors with less than $50 million to invest in alternatives. The new Income Fund is designed to meet the current demand from Advisors that seek to increase and diversify sources of income. The Proteus solution has meaningfully broadened the universe of alternative solutions available to Advisors and their clients," said Pete Keliuotis CFA, EVP and Director of Alternatives Consulting at Callan.

About Proteus

Proteus is an alternative investment platform solution for high-end wealth advisors. The platform provides sophisticated access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. Wealth advisors and their Accredited Investor and Qualified Purchaser clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios all on one platform, thereby eliminating significant hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus' fully integrated platform is an end-to-end enterprise solution which also provides sophisticated portfolio construction tools, integrated & compliant portfolio accounting and consolidated K-1 processing. To learn more about Proteus, visit www.proteuscapital.us.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has a large presence in the alternative investment market, having placed over $80 billion in alternative assets in the past five years across over 400 private markets, real assets, and hedge fund strategies. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

