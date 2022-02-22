Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") at 99.865% of par and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes," and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") at 99.810% of par. The offering is being made under the Company's existing shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is expected to close subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions on February 24, 2022.

The Company will receive net proceeds of approximately $991.9 million from the sale of the Notes, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness under our commercial paper facilities.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sales of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering of the Notes will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, the related prospectus supplement and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement for the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or by calling 1-800-294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus@citi.com or by calling 1-800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor or by calling collect 1-212-834-4533; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by email at wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling 1-800-645-3751.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders.

Statements in this press release that are not historical, including but not limited to those regarding the Company's: (i) securities offerings and (ii) anticipated use of the net proceeds, are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risk and uncertainty. No assurance can be given that the offering will be consummated on the terms described above or at all. Consummation of the offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: the prevailing conditions in the public and private capital markets; interest rates; and economic, political and market factors affecting trading volumes, securities prices or demand for the Company's stock.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker