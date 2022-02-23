PureCycle Technologies Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S. advanced recycling company revolutionizing plastic waste, today announced that it has rescheduled its fourth quarter 2021 corporate update conference call for Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A press release discussing recent corporate developments including activity from the fourth quarter and updated future strategic plans will be provided prior to and discussed on the conference call.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 940-5314

International dial-in number: (929) 517-0418

Conference ID: 1062349

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 16, 2022, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 1062349

About PureCycle Technologies



PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented, solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in an ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com

Company Contact:

Anna Farrar

afarrar@purecycle.com

(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

PCT@GatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860

