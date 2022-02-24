As Battery Power Catches on in Larger Lawn & Garden Equipment, Penetration Grows in Professional Markets

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that rising penetration of battery power in professional-grade lawn and garden equipment will boost growth in the $3.8 billion global market for these products through 2025:

Battery power is already common in smaller consumer-grade equipment, such as string trimmers, and the relative maturity of such segments means that growth will be well below average as markets begin to mature.

Hence, demand growth will be fueled by increasing use of battery power in larger equipment – such as riding mowers and professional-grade chainsaws – where battery technology has not yet been able to match engine-driven performance at a fully competitive price.

In addition, sales will be boosted by rising penetration of robotic mowers, which typically run on battery power.

Battery Innovation Key to Professional Adoption

Battery technology continues to improve, and costs are expected to fall at the same time as performance improves in terms of power and run times. The latter factor is particularly important in order to capture growth in markets like forestry, where users may operate away from urban electricity infrastructure much of the time.

As battery power becomes more common, suppliers will need to continue to offer innovations. For example, Bosch offers products with Syneon technology, which controls battery output based on the application, optimizes use, and prevents overheating. Chervon's EGO POWER+ lithium ion battery technology features a phase-changing material surrounding each cell to prevent overheating.

Want to Learn More?

Global Electric Lawn & Garden Equipment, now available from The Freedonia Group, provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 andpub forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for global electric lawn and garden equipment demand in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation).comp Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms.

Demand by product is presented for:

lawn mowers

trimmers and edgers

chainsaws

turf and grounds mowers

other equipment, including blowers, vacuums, and sweepers; chipper/shredders; garden tractors; hedge trimmers; power tillers; snow blowers

Demand is also presented by power source (battery-powered, cordless electric) and by market (consumer, commercial).

