Investor Claim Solutions Introduced at MBA Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Stallard, the managing member of Mortgage Specialists International (MSI), Williams & Williams Auction, and I Property Claims (IPC) announced that he has entered into a definitive sales agreement to acquire the investor claims division of Dimont & Associates, LLC. "This transaction represents a key milestone for our company, our customers, and our team as we continue to execute on our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive end-to-end default solution in the industry," said Stallard. "Once the sale is completed, the investor claims division will operate as Investor Claim Solutions, LLC (ICS) and will be led by our newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Kimberly Williams." The announcement was made at the annual Mortgage Bankers Association Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo currently being held in Orlando, Fl.

Laura MacIntyre, President DIMONT & Associates LLC, said, "It was our intent to a sell the investor claims business to a company with deep roots in the claims business to ensure our clients received the best service. We are transitioning our extensive pipeline of clients and are excited about the immediate success ICS will bring to the mortgage industry. Kim Williams and team has a track record of success and will further grow and develop this business. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to transition our investor business line to such an innovative and well positioned company."

Kimberly Williams is a 30+ year industry veteran with extensive experience in the investor claims space and a background in leading key initiatives in technology development and business process improvement while at Fannie Mae and First American. "With my experience and passion for adopting technology, improving processes, and developing highly effective teams, I believe that working with Stallard and the family of companies represents the next logical step in providing the most effective end-to-end default solution in the industry, and I am very excited to be part of this team." said Williams.

