Private Jet Company Volato Expands Service to Baltimore-D.C., Area with Support from Trident Aircraft

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the modern way to buy and own a private jet, has announced its expansion in service to include Baltimore and the greater Washington, D.C., effective today.

Volato is partnering with Trident Aircraft, based in Easton, MD., for ground support and FBO services. Trident is a full-service general aviation company that provides jet management, jet charter, aircraft leasing, flight training, aircraft rental, maintenance, and hangar services.

"I am extremely excited to be the support provider for Volato's first North-East base of operations. The current private aviation demand is incredible, and I believe they will do very well. We are proud to partner with them in supporting the private aviation industry," said John Galdieri, founder and President of Trident. "The airspace between Charlotte, NC and Boston is likely the busiest in the nation, being the geographic center of this region is a smart strategic move. The HondaJet is ideally suited to support this region with the capability to reach Florida non-stop out of Baltimore."

Volato's homebase is in Peachtree DeKalb Airport in Atlanta, with hubs in St. Augustine, FL, Ft. Lauderdale FL, and now Baltimore, MD.

Expanding to the Baltimore-D.C. area is the most recent of Volato's milestones since launching the company in September 2021. This addition adds significant value to owners in Volato's fractional program, as they will not pay repositioning fees to pick up their aircraft from airports within two hours of Trident's facilities in Easton, Maryland or Baltimore's Martin State Airport.

When the company launched operations in August 2021, it did so with just one four-seat HondaJet Elite aircraft and a 10 aircraft fleet order. Earlier this month, driven by strong demand, the company announced the order of 15 additional HondaJets for its fleet and in December it launched a charter service. Volato's charter service allows non-owner travelers to book a flight and pay by the hour. A portion of charter fees are returned to Volato fractional owners: a distinguishing, valuable feature of Volato's program.

Volato's unique business model offers fractional ownership at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2, through to a full HondaJet Elite aircraft in the fleet. Shares are in a five-year program term. Owners may fly for as low as $3,200 per hour plus fuel at cost. With the charter program now in operation, owners may earn up to $1,250 per hour, even on the hours they fly, leading to a net rate as low as $1,950 per hour plus fuel at cost, with flight time charged to the nearest 1/10th of an hour. Repositioning fees are reduced or eliminated from owner flight charges depending on the departure distance from a Volato base.

For more information, please visit flyvolato.com .

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on four-or-less passenger missions and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite S aircraft.

