Sweetwater Private Equity Recognizes Adam Goldenberg for Leadership and Innovation at upcoming Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetwater Private Equity ("Sweetwater") is holding its third annual investor meeting later today at Torrey Pines Lodge where it plans to announce Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Fabletics, as the 2021 recipient of the Sweetwater Leadership and Innovation Award. Each year, Sweetwater selects one of the most innovative and inspiring leaders from its portfolio companies for this honor. Prior recipients include Chad Robins (2019), CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. and James Rogers (2020), Founder & CEO, Apeel Sciences.

Sweetwater is a leader of small-cap, single-asset private equity secondaries in technology, healthcare and consumer sectors. Mr. Goldenberg will be the first recipient of the award from a consumer-focused company. Sweetwater is recognizing his accomplishments in providing innovative business models and dynamic leadership to one of the fastest growing consumer segments, athleisure.

Mr. Goldenberg is the co-founder and CEO of Fabletics. He co-founded the company in 2013 with his partner, Don Ressler, and celebrity/actress Kate Hudson. Fabletics has since grown to become the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world.

In addition to co-founding Fabletics, Messrs. Goldenberg and Ressler co-founded other high fashion, e-commerce companies including Savage X Fenty and Just Fab, and acquired ShoeDazzle and FabKids under the TechStyle Fashion Group family of brands.

Mr. Goldenberg shared, "I'm honored to have Sweetwater recognize me as the recipient of its Leadership & Innovation Award as a result of the incredible work the entire Fabletics team has accomplished. Sweetwater has been a great partner and has supported our success over the last several years."

About Sweetwater Private Equity

Sweetwater Private Equity (www.sweetwaterpe.com) is a boutique private equity manager that specializes in niche secondary opportunities. Sweetwater is a leader of single-asset secondary purchases and buyer-led fund restructures. Sweetwater focuses on late-stage venture, growth equity and small buyout opportunities with an emphasis in the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors.

