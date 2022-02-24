Veo Unveils Next Generation Seated E-Scooter with Enhanced Safety and Convenience Features Seated E-scooter's Refreshed Design to Appeal to More Riders

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veo , the first profitable micromobility company, today revealed the Cosmo 2, the company's second-generation seated e-scooter to further serve the diverse needs of micromobility riders. Veo will unveil the Cosmo 2 at the New York Auto Show in April, and the vehicle will debut in markets to be announced in July 2022.

The Cosmo 2 builds off the success of the Cosmo 1 with new features designed to improve accessibility, safety, and rider experience. Veo introduced the Cosmo 1, the industry's leading seated e-scooter, in 2020 to increase access for riders of diverse ages and abilities. Market research found that people often cite lack of storage options for belongings, difficulty navigating on the go, and fatigue from taking longer rides as reasons for not using stand-up scooters regularly. The Cosmo 2 addresses these challenges and incorporates the latest innovations in safety – a top priority for cities and riders alike.

Veo integrated new safety and accessibility features into its seated e-scooter model, including:

The industry's first built-in audible electric motor noise that will alert pedestrians that an e-scooter is approaching

Bright underdeck lighting and integrated turn signals modeled off Veo's Astro scooter, which helps riders see and be seen at night

An improved seat cushion to increase comfort for longer trips

An ergonomic throttle that makes it easier and more comfortable for riders to travel long distances

Fully enclosed wiring and handlebar guards that improve vehicle durability

Veo also added several convenience features to give riders more freedom and flexibility during their ride. Those include:

A custom phone holder for hands-free navigation

A Bluetooth speaker that syncs with smartphones so riders can hear directions or listen to music as they ride

A basket with modular bungee cords that allows riders to carry a diverse range of items such as groceries, backpacks, and water bottles

"When shared scooters and bikes are fun and safe, more people will ride. And when more people ride, micromobility can help cities clear up congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Teddy Lu, Veo's head of design. "Veo riders want to scoot longer distances and carry larger items in an environment that is safe and easy to navigate. The Cosmo 2 incorporates this feedback to optimize rider experience and get more people riding."

Veo's Cosmo scooters are already making micromobility work for more people. The first-generation seated Cosmo 1 e-scooter is currently available in 13 markets across the country. In markets where both seated and stand-up scooters are available, the Cosmo is used 23% more than standing scooters. Riders take trips that are 40% longer on Veo's seated scooters than when using their stand-up counterparts.

The new Cosmo 2 will retain features customers expect and appreciate from the Cosmo 1, such as active brake lights, glow-in-the-dark decals to increase visibility at night, and a well-balanced frame with 18-inch wheels. The Cosmo 2 will also continue to offer smart technology features, including Veo's swappable battery system, real-time tip-over detection, and Veo Voice, an on-vehicle audible feature that alerts riders when entering slow-ride or no-ride zones.

Veo designs and manufactures its vehicles in-house, enabling the company to continuously innovate and deploy new form factors rapidly. Veo controls the entire supply chain process from design to fabrication and final assembly to ensure top quality and safety. The Cosmo 2 e-scooter is one of two new vehicles Veo plans to introduce to its portfolio in 2022.

About Veo

Veo is bringing the next generation of shared electric bikes and scooters to cities and universities around the world. Founded in 2017 by two Purdue University graduates, Veo operates from a set of values that distinguish us in the industry. We are grounded in financial responsibility: Veo partnered with select cities to achieve profitability before scaling. Our in-house design and manufacturing process enables us to constantly innovate and provide cities with vehicle fleets that are made to last. We develop collaborative, long-term partnerships with cities and universities so we can work together toward a sustainable, safe, and equitable transportation future. Learn more at veoride.com.

