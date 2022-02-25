Atento Receives Customer Value Leadership Award for Brazil at Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards

MADRID, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the five largest providers of Customer Relationship Management and Business Process Outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services worldwide and a sector leader in Latin America, announced today that it has received Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award in Brazil's Customer Experience Outsourcing Services industry.

A global team of analysts at Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate, across two dimensions, nominees for each best practices award category. Atento distinguished itself for Next Generation services that deliver unique and enhanced customer experiences to a global client base.

In granting the Customer Value Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan also noted Atento's highly focused strategy to win customers in the challenging born-digital vertical in Brazil, as well the Company's ability to consistently attract and develop key brands as clients since 2018. Atento currently has over 15 Born-digital clients in the country. The Company was further praised for hiring call agents with unique skills who can work with greater autonomy to effectively resolve customer queries while adapting to required profiles and language styles associated with each client's brand. Also cited by the analysts were Atento's advanced training tools as well as its modern and upgraded call centers.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan, stated, "Atento is currently developing proprietary platforms and solutions that provide very clear competitive advantages, such as Brand Persona and Global Digital Assessment by Atento."

In the field of Customer Experience, Atento stands out as a market leader in Next Generation CX, as a result of increased investments in advanced technologies, innovation and social responsibility, in addition to the importance it consistently places on the human touch. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market research, Atento maintained its leadership position in 2020, with 25.9% market share, which is 16.4 percentage points ahead of the second largest CX provider in Brazil.

Carlos López-Abadía, Chief Executive Officer of Atento, said, "The Brazilian market continues to be a significant source of growth for Atento, so we are proud to have been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for CX best practices in this key market. We continually strive to evolve and provide ever more competitive services for customers who seek to deliver unique customer experiences such as those available through Atento's Next Generation services."

In addition to measuring reliability and quality of service in Brazil, the research by Frost & Sullivan, also demonstrates the company's wider corporate positioning, financial performance, customer acquisition and growth potential.

About Atento

Atento is one of the five largest global providers for client relationship management and business process outsourcing services nearshoring for companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries with a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has over 400 clients for which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Its clients are leading multinational companies in the technology, digital, telecommunications, finance, health, consumer and public administration sectors, amongst others. Atento trades under ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange. In 2019 Atento was recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the 25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces and as one of the Best Places to Work in Latin America. For more information www.atento.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

