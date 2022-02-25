InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Drop-Box System for Schools (HBR-104)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I'm the director of school security and I wanted to create a way to prevent visitors with ill-intent from gaining access to the school under the false pretense of delivering an item for a student," said an inventor, from Wayne, N.J., "so I invented the SMART SAFETY DROP. My design helps to provide added protection and peace of mind for students, faculty members and parents. Additionally, law enforcement instructs schools to limit visitor access as much as possible and this invention does just that."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to drop off an item for a student at a school. In doing so, it eliminates the need for visitors to enter the school building. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it could save time. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools and colleges as well as corporate settings. Additionally, an upgraded model can be equipped with a built-in UV light to assist in eliminating germs.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HBR-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

