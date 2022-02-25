InventHelp Inventor Develops Tarp for Smothering Brushfires (JXA-106)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I became increasingly concerned over the devastation caused by raging forest fires," said an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "This led me to create this invention to give firefighters a proactive approach to stopping brush fires from spreading."

She developed FIRE DISTINGUISHER, patent-pending, to saves thousands of acres of land lost to forest fires each year. As such, it enables users to extinguish large brush fires before they become unmanageable. Thus, it prevents fire-related injuries and deaths, enhancing fire safety, especially in areas at high risk for brush fires. Once deployed, it remains anchored in position despite high winds. As a result, it saves considerable firefighting time, effort and expense. In addition, it is convenient, durable, effective and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

