SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Swadel has joined Embrey as a Senior Vice President of Development. He will be based in Orlando to serve as market leader for the company's work in Central Florida.

Andy Swadel Joins Embrey as Senior Vice President To Lead Development Initiatives in Central Florida (PRNewswire)

"Andy previously worked with The Dr. Phillips Charities on the original vision and master plan for the mixed-use community where Embrey's project, The Cannery at The Packing District, will be the first residential offering" said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President for Development at Embrey. "Andy knows Embrey well, he knows our project, and he knows the Central Florida market. We are delighted to have him join our team."

Swadel comes to Embrey from Madison Capital Group, LLC, where he served as Vice President of Development. His previous experience includes Director of Development for SC Advisors in Orlando; Senior Vice President for TowerPoint Capital in Atlanta; and Senior Associate for Investments at Carter in Atlanta. He holds an MBA in Real Estate Finance from Georgia State University and a BLA in Landscape Architecture from The University of Georgia.

"The people, the culture and the long and stable history of Embrey establishes it as a premier national company in the real estate industry," said Swadel. "I'm honored to be selected to join the team and to represent Embrey in the Florida market."

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrey