Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Carries Momentum into 2022

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $155.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2021, compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2020. The company also reported net sales of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared with net sales of $1.0 billion for the same period a year ago.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Q4 was an outstanding quarter, capping off another record year for Darling Ingredients, " said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Robust demand in our feed segment aligned with increasing demand at Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) positions us well for strong performance in 2022."

DGD sold a record 370 million gallons of renewable diesel in fiscal year 2021 at an average of $2.07 EBITDA per gallon. The DGD Norco, La. renewable diesel expansion project was commissioned in the fourth quarter and is operating above nameplate capacity.

"DGD is providing a solid return," Stuewe added. "Our announced agreement to purchase Valley Proteins strategically positions us to provide low CI feedstocks to fuel growing demand for renewable diesel. It also opens the door to potential new export opportunities as our world drives toward decarbonization."

The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.57x at the end of the year. The company reduced its Term Loan B outstanding balance by $100 million during 2021. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $274 million in 2021. Repurchase of the company's common stock totaled $167.7 million in 2021.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Darling reported net sales of $4.7 billion, as compared with net sales of $3.6 billion for 2020. Net income attributable to Darling for 2021 was $650.9 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $296.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for 2020.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, Darling had $69.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.29 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding at the end of the fiscal year was $1.46 billion.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $306.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $214.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the 2021 fiscal year, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.235 billion, compared to $841.5 million for fiscal year 2020.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 1, 2022 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 846,498 $ 344,677 $ 118,893 $ - $ 1,310,068 Cost of sales and operating expenses 621,581 272,972 94,371 - 988,924 Gross margin $ 224,917 $ 71,705 $ 24,522 $ - $ 321,144











Gain on sale of assets (60) (87) (18) - (165) Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,484 22,405 3,177 14,667 97,733 Depreciation and amortization 56,538 15,263 6,222 2,782 80,805 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 1,396 1,396 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 69,663 - 69,663 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 110,955 $ 34,124 $ 84,804 $ (18,845) $ 211,038 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 1,554 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,554 Segment Income/(loss) $ 112,509 $ 34,124 $ 84,804 $ (18,845) $ 212,592











Segment EBITDA $ 167,493 $ 49,387 $ 21,363 $ (14,667) $ 223,576 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 83,192 $ - $ 83,192 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 167,493 $ 49,387 $ 104,555 $ (14,667) $ 306,768











Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 572,764 $ 344,631 $ 102,444 $ - $ 1,019,839 Cost of sales and operating expenses 426,593 268,348 76,251 - 771,192 Gross margin $ 146,171 $ 76,283 $ 26,193 $ - $ 248,647











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (274) 512 (22) - 216 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,289 26,000 5,369 14,459 102,117 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 38,167 - 38,167 Depreciation and amortization 61,219 22,827 9,513 2,908 96,467 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 62,684 - 62,684 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 28,937 $ 26,944 $ 35,850 $ (17,367) $ 74,364 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 726 $ - $ - $ - $ 726 Segment income/(loss) $ 29,663 $ 26,944 $ 35,850 $ (17,367) $ 75,090











Segment EBITDA $ 90,156 $ 49,771 $ 20,846 $ (14,459) $ 146,314 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 68,171 $ - $ 68,171 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 90,156 $ 49,771 $ 89,017 $ (14,459) $ 214,485























Segment Financial Tables (in thousands) continued

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2022 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 3,039,500 $ 1,271,629 $ 430,240 $ - $ 4,741,369 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,206,248 979,232 313,905 - 3,499,385 Gross margin $ 833,252 $ 292,397 $ 116,335 $ - $ 1,241,984 Gain on sale of assets (550) (88) (320) - (958) Selling, general and administrative expenses 220,078 97,555 16,999 56,906 391,538 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 778 - 778 Depreciation and amortization 218,942 60,929 25,436 11,080 316,387 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 1,396 1,396 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 351,627 - 351,627 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 394,782 $ 134,001 $ 425,069 $ (69,382) $ 884,470 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 5,753 $ - $ - $ - $ 5,753 Segment income/(loss) $ 400,535 $ 134,001 $ 425,069 $ (69,382) $ 890,223











Segment EBITDA $ 613,724 $ 194,930 $ 99,656 $ (56,906) $ 851,404 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 383,419 $ - $ 383,419 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 613,724 $ 194,930 $ 483,075 $ (56,906) $ 1,234,823























Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total











Net sales $ 2,072,104 $ 1,185,701 $ 314,118 $ - $ 3,571,923 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,544,524 920,682 223,609 - 2,688,815 Gross margin $ 527,580 $ 265,019 $ 90,509 $ - $ 883,108 Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 19 482 (75) - 426 Selling, general and administrative expenses 209,748 97,406 16,014 55,328 378,496 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - - 38,167 - 38,167 Depreciation and amortization 221,187 83,752 34,218 11,021 350,178 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 315,095 - 315,095 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 96,626 $ 83,379 $ 317,280 $ (66,349) $ 430,936 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries $ 3,193 $ - $ - $ - $ 3,193 Segment income/(loss) $ 99,819 $ 83,379 $ 317,280 $ (66,349) $ 434,129











Segment EBITDA $ 317,813 $ 167,131 $ 74,570 $ (55,328) $ 504,186 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 337,348 $ - $ 337,348 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 317,813 $ 167,131 $ 411,918 $ (55,328) $ 841,534

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

(in thousands)



January 1,

January 2, 2022

2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,906

$ 81,617

Restricted cash 166

103

Accounts receivable, net 469,092

405,387

Inventories 457,465

405,922

Prepaid expenses 53,711

47,793

Income taxes refundable 1,075

3,883

Other current assets 38,599

42,289

Total current assets 1,089,014

986,994 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,840,080

1,863,814 Intangible assets, net 397,801

473,680 Goodwill 1,219,116

1,260,240 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,349,247

804,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets 155,464

146,563 Other assets 66,795

60,682 Deferred income taxes 16,211

16,676



$ 6,133,728

$ 5,613,331 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 24,407

$ 27,538

Accounts payable, principally trade 307,118

255,340

Income taxes payable 32,310

17,497

Current operating lease liabilities 38,168

39,459

Accrued expenses 350,681

335,471

Total current liabilities 752,684

675,305 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,438,974

1,480,531 Long-term operating lease liabilities 120,314

109,707 Other noncurrent liabilities 111,029

117,371 Deferred income taxes 362,942

276,208

Total liabilities 2,785,943

2,659,122 Commitments and contingencies





Total Darling's stockholders' equity 3,280,960

2,891,909 Noncontrolling interests 66,825

62,300

Total stockholders' equity 3,347,785

2,954,209



$ 6,133,728

$ 5,613,331

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)

$ Change





(unaudited)

$ Change



January 1,

January 2,

Favorable





January 1,

January 2,

Favorable



2022

2021

(Unfavorable)





2022

2021

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 1,310,068

$ 1,019,839

$ 290,229





$ 4,741,369

$ 3,571,923

$ 1,169,446 Costs and expenses:



























Cost of sales and operating expenses 988,924

771,192

(217,732)





3,499,385

2,688,815

(810,570)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets (165)

216

381





(958)

426

1,384

Selling, general and administrative expenses 97,733

102,117

4,384





391,538

378,496

(13,042)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

38,167

38,167





778

38,167

37,389

Depreciation and amortization 80,805

96,467

15,662





316,387

350,178

33,791

Acquisition and integration costs 1,396

-

(1,396)





1,396

-

(1,396) Total costs and expenses 1,168,693

1,008,159

(160,534)





4,208,526

3,456,082

(752,444)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 69,663

62,684

6,979





351,627

315,095

36,532 Operating income 211,038

74,364

136,674





884,470

430,936

453,534 Other expense:



























Interest expense (14,972)

(16,883)

1,911





(62,077)

(72,686)

10,609

Foreign currency losses (900)

(1,581)

681





(2,199)

(2,290)

91

Other expense, net (1,341)

(256)

(1,085)





(4,551)

(5,534)

983 Total other expense (17,213)

(18,720)

1,507





(68,827)

(80,510)

11,683 Equity in net income

























of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,554

726

828





5,753

3,193

2,560 Income before income taxes 195,379

56,370

139,009





821,396

353,619

467,777 Income tax expense 37,782

10,231

(27,551)





164,106

53,289

(110,817) Net income 157,597

46,139

111,458





657,290

300,330

356,960 Net income attributable to



























noncontrolling interests (1,843)

(1,394)

(449)





(6,376)

(3,511)

(2,865) Net income attributable to Darling $ 155,754

$ 44,745

$ 111,009





$ 650,914

$ 296,819

$ 354,095





























Basic income per share: $ 0.96

$ 0.28

$ 0.68





$ 4.01

$ 1.83

$ 2.18 Diluted income per share: $ 0.94

$ 0.27

$ 0.67





$ 3.90

$ 1.78

$ 2.12





























Number of diluted common shares: 166,267

167,920









167,096

167,208





Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

(in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended







(unaudited)











January 1,

January 2, Cash flows from operating activities: 2022

2021

Net income

$ 657,290

$ 300,330

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 316,387

350,178



Deferred income taxes 96,812

15,814



Loss/(gain) on sale of assets (958)

426



Asset impairment

138

37,802



Decrease in long-term pension liability (4,742)

(6,555)



Stock-based compensation expense 21,837

23,222



Write-off deferred loan costs 1,130

3,052



Deferred loan cost amortization 4,038

5,357



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (357,380)

(318,288)



Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 4,611

207,328



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:









Accounts receivable (79,954)

22,362



Income taxes refundable/payable 18,826

4,200



Inventories and prepaid expenses (72,919)

(18,666)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 84,580

11,200



Other

14,724

(13,111)





Net cash provided by operating activities 704,420

624,651 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (274,126)

(280,115)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,059)

(29,793)

Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (189,000)

-

Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries (4,449)

-

Loan to Diamond Green Diesel (25,000)

-

Gross proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 4,645

2,797

Proceeds from insurance settlement -

293

Payments related to routes and other intangibles (274)

(3,810)





Net cash used in investing activities (490,263)

(310,628) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt 43,824

34,569

Payments on long-term debt (142,133)

(232,726)

Borrowings from revolving credit facility 620,601

495,691

Payments on revolving credit facility (515,424)

(480,604)

Net cash overdraft financing (3,845)

(37,692)

Deferred loan costs

(3,809)

(4,292)

Issuance of common stock 50

67

Repurchase of common stock (167,708)

(55,044)

Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (46,894)

(11,918)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest -

(8,784)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6,022)

(6,253)





Net cash used in financing activities (221,360)

(306,986) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows (5,445)

1,638 Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,648)

8,675 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 81,720

73,045 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,072

$ 81,720 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Accrued capital expenditures $ 6,585

$ (4,967)

Cash paid during the period for:









Interest, net of capitalized interest $ 58,449

$ 66,216



Income taxes, net of refunds $ 46,399

$ 36,779

Non-cash operating activities:









Operating lease right of use asset obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities $ 56,642

$ 58,052

Non-cash financing activities:









Debt issued for service contract assets $ 126

$ 8,123

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands)









December 31,

December 31,







2021

2020 Assets:











Total current assets

$ 686,294

$ 383,557

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,710,747

1,238,726

Other assets

51,514

36,082



Total assets

$ 3,448,555

$ 1,658,365













Liabilities and members' equity:









Total current portion of long term debt

$ 165,092

$ 517

Total other current liabilities

295,860

99,787

Total long term debt

344,309

8,705

Total other long term liabilities

17,531

3,758

Total members' equity

2,625,763

1,545,598



Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 3,448,555

$ 1,658,365

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

































Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







(unaudited)

$ Change









$ Change







December 31,

December 31,

Favorable





December 31,

December 31,

Favorable

Revenues: 2021

2020

(Unfavorable)





2021

2020

(Unfavorable)



Operating revenues $ 936,940

$ 266,760

$ 670,180





$ 2,342,332

$ 1,267,477

$ 1,074,855

Expenses:





























Total costs and expenses less































depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 770,555

130,417

(640,138)





1,575,494

592,781

(982,713)



Depreciation, amortization and 23,653

11,222

(12,431)





58,326

44,882

(13,444)





accretion expense



























Total costs and expenses 794,208

141,639

(652,569)





1,633,820

637,663

(996,157)



Operating income 142,732

125,121

17,611





708,512

629,814

78,698

Other income 154

560

(406)





678

1,636

(958)





Interest and debt expense, net (3,560)

(313)

(3,247)





(5,936)

(1,260)

(4,676)





Net income $ 139,326

$ 125,368

$ 13,958





$ 703,254

$ 630,190

$ 73,064





































Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign

Currency

For the Three-Month and Twelve-Month Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA January 1,

January 2,



January 1,

January 2, (U.S. dollars in thousands) 2022

2021



2022

2021



















Net income attributable to Darling $ 155,754

$ 44,745



$ 650,914

$ 296,819 Depreciation and amortization 80,805

96,467



316,387

350,178 Interest expense 14,972

16,883



62,077

72,686 Income tax expense 37,782

10,231



164,106

53,289 Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

38,167



778

38,167 Acquisition and integration costs 1,396

-



1,396

- Foreign currency losses 900

1,581



2,199

2,290 Other expense, net 1,341

256



4,551

5,534 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (69,663)

(62,684)



(351,627)

(315,095) Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,554)

(726)



(5,753)

(3,193) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,843

1,394



6,376

3,511

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 223,576

$ 146,314



$ 851,404

$ 504,186 Foreign currency exchange impact 2,903 (1) -



(18,888) (2) -

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 226,479

$ 146,314



$ 832,516

$ 504,186 DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 83,192

$ 68,171



$ 383,419

$ 337,348



















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 306,768

$ 214,485



$ 1,234,823

$ 841,534



















(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the three months ended January 1, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.14 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.79, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended January 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively. (2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation was the actual fiscal average rate for the twelve months ended January 1, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.18 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.80, as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 of €1.00:USD$1.14 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.75, respectively.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. To listen to the conference call, participants calling from within North America should dial 1-844-868-8847; international participants should dial 1-412-317-6593. Please refer to access code 10163722. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure that you are connected.

The call will also be available as a live audio webcast that can be accessed on the Company website at http://ir.darlingii.com. Beginning one hour after its completion, a replay of the call can be accessed through March 8, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and 1-412-317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 82060219. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in this presentation and represents, for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, (income)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

As a result, the Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at January 1, 2022. However, the amounts shown in this presentation for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other non-recurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange impact on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

{This media release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Darling Ingredients Inc. and industry factors affecting it. These statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "should," "planned," "potential," "continue," "momentum," and other words referring to events that may occur in the future. These statements reflect Darling Ingredient's current view of future events and are based on its assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond its control, each of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), Highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever ("ASF") in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE, ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions and issues relating to the announced expansion project; failure to close on strategic acquisitions, such as Valley Proteins; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; difficulties or a significant disruption in our information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully, risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward looking statements included in this release or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. Other risks and uncertainties regarding Darling Ingredients Inc., its business and the industries in which it operates are referenced from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Darling Ingredients Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.}

Contact: Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.