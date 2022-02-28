FMC Corporation announces partnership with NSPCA of South Africa

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), an agricultural sciences company, recently announced a three-year partnership with the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA). FMC will contribute $300,000 over the course of the partnership to support the NSPCA's programs focused on wildlife conservation, animal welfare and education.

The NSPCA, the largest animal welfare organization in the southern hemisphere, operates across South Africa and has been ensuring the protection of animals there since 1955.

"FMC understands the importance of biodiversity and its benefits not just to the agricultural industry, but to the entire planet," said Karen Totland, FMC vice president and chief sustainability officer. "We strive to be a force for good in our communities. The future of agriculture, of our business and of society depend on companies like FMC creating a safe, healthy and inclusive environment in which to live and work. Our new partnership with the NSPCA demonstrates FMC's willingness to embrace that responsibility by supporting their stewardship and education programs in South Africa."

"FMC has relationships with many stakeholders in the conservation world, but we were immediately drawn to the NSPCA because of their unique ability to enforce national animal protection laws," said Susanne Lingard, FMC's vice president of regulatory affairs. "The NSPCA will play a significant role in upholding compliance with the new policies and legislations for the conservation of key wildlife species that are currently being developed by the government of South Africa."

"This kind of support is essential to the success of our daily work," said Douglas Wolhuter, manager, wildlife protection unit at the NSPCA. "There are many challenges facing us, but with FMC's contribution, we'll have access to resources that will provide lasting benefits to our wildlife conservation efforts and education programs."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation