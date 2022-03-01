Merger Brings Stronger Voice With the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) has officially formed a merger between six chapters in Los Angeles County, and is part of a greater effort to promote advocacy and grants to implement free mental health programs in the county.

The organization, now known as NAMI Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC), will include six chapters and represent approximately 70 percent of the county, including the San Fernando Valley, Glendale, San Gabriel Valley, South Bay, Pomona Valley, and Long Beach areas. The newly reformed organization will also be hosting LA County's largest mental health walk this year on May 21st during Mental Health Awareness Month in Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles.

"By unifying the affiliated chapters under one umbrella, we can ensure that our service areas are receiving the support they need and focus our attention on building and strengthening our programs in the county," said Traute Winters, Executive Director of NAMI Greater Los Angeles County.

NAMI GLAC will contract with organizations such as the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to deploy mental health programs and resources in the county.

"With the merger, our voice for families and peers affected by serious mental illness has never been stronger," said John O'Malley, GLAC Board President. "Advocacy, training, adopting best practices, and attaining some economies of scale are all benefits of this transition."

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County. Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org. All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

