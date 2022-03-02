Busch Gardens Tampa Bay® and Wilderness Foundation Africa Form Conservation Partnership in Conjunction with the Most Anticipated Coaster of the Year, Iron Gwazi - A portion of proceeds from Iron Gwazi merchandise will be donated to Wilderness Foundation Africa (WFA)

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa today announced a conservation partnership with Wilderness Foundation Africa in conjunction with African-themed Iron Gwazi, the most anticipated coaster of the year set to open to the public next week. The partnership will help raise awareness of the need to protect animals and their habitats across Africa and a portion of the proceeds from Iron Gwazi merchandise will be donated to WFA to support their important conservation, education and research efforts. WFA leaders will be on hand at the ribbon cutting ceremony in Tampa. Educational programming for park guests about the organization, and how guests can help support them, will be featured at the ride.

Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is open now to Pass Members and will open to the general public on March 11. The most anticipated roller coaster of 2022 according to USA Today, Iron Gwazi is the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster and North America's tallest hybrid coaster.

"Our park experiences are unique because guests can ride some of the most thrilling rides in the world while also seeing and learning more about animals that they may never otherwise have a chance to see up close," said Neal Thurman, President of Busch Gardens Tampa. "We are proud that a portion of each ticket, each visit and each experience at our parks helps fund the conservation of animals and their habitats. In keeping with that commitment, our partnership with WFA is another important way we are helping raise awareness and support of the important work that this organization does every day to protect animals and their habitats."

Wilderness Foundation Africa works from its base in South Africa to protect and sustain wildlife and wilderness through integrated conservation and education programs. Whether it is direct action anti-poaching in the field, large landscape wilderness management, or developing rising young leaders from disadvantaged communities for a career in conservation, the Wilderness Foundation has over 45 years of results.

"Most people will never have the opportunity to travel to Africa and see for themselves the animals that need our help and so our partnership with Busch Gardens helps bring Africa to them," said Andrew Muir, CEO of the Wilderness Foundation Africa. "Protecting African species and their spaces takes a global community and accredited zoos like Busch Gardens play an important role because without the ability for the public to see these animals up close, they likely will never be inspired to help. The exceptional standards of care and conservation of species happening at Busch Gardens, coupled with the ability for the public to see and learn more about the animals and the threats they face in the wild, is essential to building the next generation of conservationists."

Commitment to Species Conservation In- and Outside of the Park

An accredited zoological facility, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers guests the opportunity to see more than 200 species up close, including by gazing at roaming herds of African animals in a trek across the 65-acre Serengeti Plain on an open-air touring vehicle or by riding the Serengeti Express train.

Since 2003, the Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit private foundation, has provided financial support for grassroots conservation projects that are truly making a difference in wildlife species research, habitat protection, conservation education, animal rescue and rehabilitation. Fund recipients receive financial grants and can access the large and diverse collection of animals in Busch Gardens parks to study, learn and apply findings to populations in the wild. Grant recipients also benefit from the experienced resources of the parks, from animal specialists to veterinarians and nutritionists, to researchers and scientists, that consult and collaborate on animal care and field research. Some programs supported previously include reintroducing cheetahs to their native ranges in Namibia, hiring guards to protect elephants from poachers, and more.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

