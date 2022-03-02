InventHelp Inventor Develops Air Pressure Regulator for Tires (CWC-104)

PITTSBURGH , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic means of cutting off the supply of air to a tire or related article when the set pressure is reached," said an inventor, from Overland, Mo., "so I invented the E-Z AIR CONNECTOR. My design eliminates the need to trust a commercial inflator."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of controlling the inflation of vehicle tires and other items. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use an iterative process to reach the correct pressure. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency and it ensures that tires are properly inflated. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp