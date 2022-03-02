Stratos Wealth Enterprises Acquires a Majority Stake in NSC Asesores

BEACHWOOD, Ohio and NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Enterprises, a Stratos Wealth Holdings ("Stratos") company, today announced the purchase of a controlling interest in NSC Asesores ("NSC"), a premier wealth management and investment firm headquartered in Mexico City, with more than $4 billion (U.S.) in client assets, from an affiliate of the leading Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group Ltd. ("Julius Baer"). Stratos companies collectively oversee $23.3 billion in assets under advisement.

The Stratos investment provides NSC, one of the oldest and largest wealth management firms in Mexico, an experienced partner with a national footprint in the United States, allowing it to develop its capabilities and talent in Mexico and expand into other growth markets.

Lou Camacho, COO of Stratos Wealth Holdings and President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises, said, "Looking forward to a more globalized financial services industry, we see incredible opportunities to work with the NSC leadership as we partner to enhance its historic strength in Mexico and in other markets with emergent wealth management demand."

NSC's founder and CEO Claudio Nunez, said, "More than 30 years ago, I founded NSC with a belief that independent and objective financial advice for our clients would drive incredible growth for our team and our clients. As we look ahead to the next 30 years, we are excited to collaborate with Stratos and Julius Baer in support of our strategic objectives in Mexico and around the world."

Nancy Andrefsky, CFO of Stratos Wealth Holdings, said, "The strength of the NSC team and the firm's financial foundation make this deal the right opportunity to expand internationally."

Stratos now holds 50.1 percent of the Mexican wealth management firm. Julius Baer will maintain a 19.9 percent holding and NSC's managing partners own the remaining 30 percent of the firm.

Jeff Concepcion, the founder and CEO of Stratos, said, "We have long monitored the high-growth Latin American market for an opportunity generating similar success there as we've seen in the United States over the past several years. We are very impressed with our new NSC partners and are confident that we will see years of significant growth together within the Mexican and broader Latin American audience."

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.33 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.28 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $18.61 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.25 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $2.59 billion in advisory assets as of December 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Management DBA LPL Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $451 million in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $382 million in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $833 million as of December 31, 2021.

About NSC Asesores

Founded in 1989, NSC provides comprehensive investment advisory and financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, multi-generation family offices, business owners, trusts, estates, and charitable organizations in Mexico and internationally.

About Emigrant Partners, LLC

Emigrant Partners, LLC ("EP") is the capital partner of Stratos and supported Stratos in evaluating the NSC transaction and financing the acquisition. EP is the largest non-voting, passive, minority, long-term capital partner in the U.S. wealth management space with 17 partner firms collectively advising on over USD $88 billion of client assets. EP is wholly owned by Emigrant Bank, the nation's largest family-owned bank, which has more than USD $1 billion in capital and $7 billion in assets.

About Julius Baer Group Ltd.

Julius Baer, headquartered in Zurich, is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 482 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations globally.

NOTE: This document is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to purchase, any security, product or fund. The information does not constitute investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. Certain information herein is forward-looking in nature and may be subject to change. Information is as of February 22, 2022 unless otherwise specified, with no obligation to update.

