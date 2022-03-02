Virginia Health Department Bolsters COVID Testing Supplies with Donation from Local AM LLC

LEESBURG, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emporia/Greensville County Health Department in Virginia received much-needed rapid antigen tests from AM LLC (AM), a public health firm working with K-12 schools and federal, state, and local health departments for over a decade.

"I'm grateful for partners like AM LLC helping our communities," Delegate Otto Wachsmann of the 75th District of Virginia said. "In January, the city of Emporia and Greensville County were in urgent need of COVID test kits. AM LLC came to the forefront and made those test kits available without hesitancy. I am grateful that AM LLC, which is a Virginia company, helped solve this immediate need."

The Emporia/Greensville County Health Department ran out of rapid tests and were informed that rapid antigen testing orders were experiencing a four-week delivery delay at the height of the county's latest Omicron surge. AM LLC sent 300 free tests to cover the immediate shortfall.

"AM LLC takes great pride in delivering collaborative solutions that positively impact community health," Senior Director of Program Development and Innovation Paul Luciano said. "As the country's public health infrastructure faces significant challenges on many fronts, our mission is founded in the unique ability to support states and local communities with an exceptional team of public health experts who can engage partners with effective, and often creative, solutions through an empathic and equitable lens."

AM LLC offers a full range of prevention strategies and solutions for infectious diseases during assessment and mitigation phases — focus group and survey data collection and analyses for healthcare providers, patients, and patient advocates, contact tracing, testing, vaccination, disinfection technologies, and program evaluation. AM LLC has provided life-saving services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic including rapid staff deployment, technology infrastructure set up, stakeholder and community-based organizations collaboration, outreach, and referral campaigns, and data analyses and reporting. AM LLC has a proven track record in the rapid deployment of a well-qualified, highly motivated workforce that reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, and linguistic make-up of the communities they serve.

Counties, states, or K-12 partners that are interested in partnering with AM LLC for COVID-19, Healthcare Acquired Infection or infectious disease mitigation support should contact Dr. Christopher Orlea at c.orlea@amllc.co .

About AM LLC

AM LLC, a Virginia-based company, was purpose-built to work with partners addressing large-scale public health challenges. AM LLC can design and quickly deploy tailored and scalable workforce solutions to help your organization with all aspects of contact tracing, testing, and vaccine programming. Learn more at https://amllc.co/.

