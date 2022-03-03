Texoma Local
Airbnb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022 beginning at 10:20am PT / 1:20pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030722a_js/?entity=71_4IJ35WH. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

