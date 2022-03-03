RYU Apparel Hires Active Apparel Heavyweight to Lead Global Sales & Execute Wholesale Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce the hiring of DJM Sales Consulting "DJM" —an industry heavyweight—to lead global sales and oversee the company's wholesale strategy.

As a 25-year veteran of the outdoor, sporting goods and fashion industries, DJM is known for customer-focused drive, innovation, positive leadership style and consistent growth. DJM has designed sales strategies for Red Bull North America, TenTree sustainable apparel, Oberlap Group of mountaineering brands, Kulie bike bags and other global companies. During their tenure at SAXX Underwear, they created a global wholesale division that generated $35M+ in increased revenue.

As part of DJM's role to lead global sales efforts, they will be tasked with scaling RYU's wholesale business through the company's Three Phase Plan: digital, premium brand partners and volume retail partnerships… with digital leading the way. This important part of their overall sales strategy for 2022 and beyond will play off the company's strengths of digital, brand and product.

By partnering with best-in-class retailers that share RYU's core values, DJM will help RYU expand its brand presence and gain access to new audiences, building loyalty among consumers who align with the company's "Movement Matters" mantra. Their "category killer product" strategy with long cycle franchise pieces and high cadence seasonal updates will appeal to the partners they're targeting, and RYU will benefit from in-store activations, concierge services and more.

This combination of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail has proven highly effective. According to Rob Garf, VP and GM of Retail at Salesforce, 60% of online sales are "influenced" by brick and mortar1. Most people prefer in-person shopping over online, and after nearly two years of the pandemic, the in-store experience has become even more important. A sales strategy that supports both channels maximizes the synergy between them.

"DJM is well-known and well-respected in the active apparel industry, so we are thrilled to have them lead our sales strategy," says Cesare Fazari CEO & Chairman of RYU. "Coming out of another tough year for retailers, their passion, tenacity and strong work ethic are welcomed and appreciated. By leveraging brand, product, digital and retail, I know they will lead us tirelessly toward our revenue goals… and beyond."

DJM will report to the COO and lead a dedicated sales team.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

