Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Two-Year Compounded Sales Growth of more than 118%

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended January 31, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Smith & Wesson Logo (PRNewsFoto/Smith & Wesson) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $177.7 million , a decrease of $79.9 million , or 31.0%, from the comparable quarter last year, but $50.3 million , or 139.5%, higher than the third quarter in fiscal 2020.

Gross margin was 39.6% versus 42.6% in the comparable quarter last year and 28.0% in the third quarter in fiscal 2020.

Quarterly GAAP net income was $30.5 million , or $0.65 per diluted share, compared with $62.3 million , or $1.12 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.

Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $32.9 million , or $0.69 per diluted share, compared with $62.4 million , or $1.12 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for income exclude costs related to the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain manufacturing and distribution operations to Tennessee , the spin-off of the outdoor products and accessories business in fiscal 2021, COVID-19 related expenses, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $51.9 million , or 29.2% of net sales, compared with $89.8 million , or 34.9% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

During the quarter, we purchased 2,788,152 shares of our common stock for $50.0 million , utilizing cash on hand.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very proud of our team for demonstrating Smith & Wesson's ability to deliver meaningful profitability no matter the overall market conditions. Although the firearms market remains elevated and healthy with new entrants, it has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns. This macro demand pattern is very familiar to us, and is exactly what our business model is designed to accommodate. Our ability to ramp production aggressively to meet surging demand over the past couple of years fueled significant market share gains for Smith & Wesson and provided a demonstrable proof point for our flexible manufacturing strategy. Our manufacturing team increased throughput by over 82% during the surge, which has enabled us to not only gain impressive market share, but also to set a very solid business foundation for long-term success. Since the demand surge began in March of 2020, we have paid down $160 million of debt and are now debt-free, bought back $200 million of stock, which reduced our outstanding shares by nearly 20%, paid nearly $20 million in dividends, invested nearly $40 million into our business, and today have a strong and healthy balance sheet with over $107 million in cash. Our long-term commitment is to continue to return value to stockholders through regular fixed dividends and share repurchases and, as a result of these accomplishments, we are well positioned to do so."

Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented "Looking back to where we were during the same quarter in fiscal 2020, you can see how our response to the surge in demand over the last two years has strengthened our foundation, creating an agile business model that optimizes profitability to drive long-term value. Revenue for our third quarter grew from $127.4 million in fiscal 2020 to $257.6 million in fiscal 2021, or a 202.6% increase, and is now at $177.7 million in fiscal 2022. While this represents a 31% decrease from the historic levels recorded last year, it is truly remarkable that we were able to achieve a $50.3 million increase in revenue this quarter versus two years ago on nearly the same number of units shipped. Further, gross margin was 39.6% in the third quarter, which was 300 basis points below the 42.6% realized in the prior year comparable quarter, but 1,160 basis points above the 28% realized in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Our Board of Directors has again authorized our $0.08 per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid to stockholders of record on March 17, 2022 with payment to be made on March 31, 2022."

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast on March 3, 2022, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 2710778. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income," "Adjusted EBITDAS," and "free cash flow" are presented. From time-to-time, we consider and use these supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. We believe it is useful for us and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) COVID-19 expenses, (vi) transition costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (viii) spin related stock compensation, (ix) Relocation expense, and (x) the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. We present these non-GAAP measures because we consider them an important supplemental measure of our performance. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect our actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (800) 331-0852 or visit www.smith-wesson.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that (i) the firearms market seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns; (ii) the macro demand pattern is exactly what our business model is designed to accommodate; (iii) we have set a very solid business foundation for long-term success; (iv) that our long-term commitment is to continue to return value to stockholders through regular fixed dividends and share repurchases and, as a result of certain accomplishments, we are well positioned to do so; and (v) our response to the surge in demand over the last two years has strengthened our foundation, creating an agile business model that optimizes profitability to drive long-term value. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearm-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to effectively manage and execute the planned relocation of our headquarters and certain of our operations to Tennessee; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Contact:

investorrelations@smith-wesson.com

(413) 747-3448

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







As of:

January 31, 2022

April 30, 2021



(In thousands, except par value and share data)

ASSETS

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,268

$ 113,017

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $25 on January 31, 2022 and $107 on April 30, 2021 49,386

67,442

Inventories 134,268

78,477

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,521

8,408

Income tax receivable 2,233

909

Total current assets 300,676

268,253

Property, plant, and equipment, net 134,540

141,612

Intangibles, net 4,257

4,417

Goodwill 19,024

19,024

Other assets 10,808

13,082

Total assets 469,305

446,388

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 36,060

$ 57,337

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue 26,857

33,136

Accrued payroll and incentives 16,223

17,381

Accrued income taxes 362

1,157

Accrued profit sharing 11,502

14,445

Accrued warranty 2,040

2,199

Total current liabilities 93,044

125,655

Deferred income taxes 904

904

Finance lease payable, net of current portion 37,930

38,786

Other non-current liabilities 11,118

14,659

Total liabilities 142,996

180,004

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —

—

Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 74,550,885 issued and 45,510,515 shares outstanding on January 31, 2022 and 4,222,127 shares

issued and 49,937,329 shares outstanding on April 30, 2021 75

74

Additional paid-in capital 276,389

273,431

Retained earnings 472,147

325,181

Accumulated other comprehensive income 73

73

Treasury stock, at cost (29,040,370 shares on January 31, 2022 and 24,284,798 on April 30, 2021) (422,375)

(332,375)

Total stockholders' equity 326,309

266,384

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 469,305

$ 446,388



SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended January 31,

For the Nine Months Ended January 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(In thousands, except per share data) Net sales

$ 177,738

$ 257,634

$ 682,826

$ 736,247 Cost of sales

107,339

147,955

380,490

433,073 Gross profit

70,399

109,679

302,336

303,174 Operating expenses:















Research and development

1,716

1,757

5,269

5,518 Selling, marketing, and distribution

11,518

10,487

33,575

32,095 General and administrative

17,443

17,054

58,491

62,061 Total operating expenses

30,677

29,298

97,335

99,674 Operating income from continuing operations

39,722

80,381

205,001

203,500 Other income/(expense), net:















Other income/(expense), net

751

952

2,244

1,711 Interest expense, net

(594)

(550)

(1,605)

(3,356) Total other income/(expense), net

157

402

639

(1,645) Income from operations before income taxes

39,879

80,783

205,640

201,855 Income tax expense

9,337

18,520

47,281

47,176 Income from continuing operations

$ 30,542

$ 62,263

$ 158,359

$ 154,679 Discontinued operations:















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

127

—

8,334 Net income

$ 30,542

$ 62,390

$ 158,359

$ 163,013

















Net income per share:















Basic - continuing operations

$ 0.65

$ 1.13

$ 3.32

$ 2.79 Basic - net income

$ 0.65

$ 1.13

$ 3.32

$ 2.94 Diluted - continuing operations

$ 0.65

$ 1.12

$ 3.28

$ 2.75 Diluted - net income

$ 0.65

$ 1.12

$ 3.28

$ 2.90 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

46,763

55,137

47,769

55,515 Diluted

47,175

55,702

48,307

56,258

SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)













For the Nine Months Ended



January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021



(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:







Income from continuing operations $ 158,359

$ 154,679

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 22,413

24,133

Loss on sale/disposition of assets 31

148

Provision for losses/(recoveries) on notes and accounts receivable 678

(693)

Impairment of long-lived tangible assets 86

—

Deferred income taxes —

316

Stock-based compensation expense 3,565

3,392

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 17,378

8

Inventories (55,791)

19,295

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 887

(1,018)

Income taxes (2,119)

(12,831)

Accounts payable (21,209)

17,299

Accrued payroll and incentives (1,158)

2,040

Accrued profit sharing (2,943)

8,663

Accrued expenses and deferred revenue (6,322)

(19,950)

Accrued warranty (159)

421

Other assets 2,188

1,226

Other non-current liabilities (3,609)

1,309

Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 112,275

198,437

Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —

(2,129)

Net cash provided by operating activities 112,275

196,308

Cash flows from investing activities:







Refunds on machinery and equipment —

310

Payments to acquire patents and software (218)

(502)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 97

—

Payments to acquire property and equipment (15,090)

(18,378)

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (15,211)

(18,570)

Cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations —

(1,143)

Net cash used in investing activities (15,211)

(19,713)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from loans and notes payable —

25,000

Cash paid for debt issuance costs —

(450)

Payments on finance lease obligation (813)

(736)

Payments on notes and loans payable —

(185,000)

Distribution to AOUT —

(25,000)

Payments to acquire treasury stock (90,000)

(50,000)

Dividend distribution (11,393)

(5,594)

Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock, including employee stock purchase plan 846

2,217

Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (1,453)

(2,201)

Cash used in by financial activities - continuing operations (102,813)

(241,764)

Cash used in financial activities - discontinued operations —

(166)

Net cash used inprovided by financing activities (102,813)

(241,930)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,749)

(65,335)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 113,017

125,011

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,268

$ 59,676

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for:







Interest $ 1,670

$ 2,745

Income taxes $ 49,402

$ 63,525





SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021



$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

$

% of Sales

GAAP gross profit $ 70,399

39.6%

$ 109,679

42.6%

$ 302,336

44.3%

$ 303,174

41.2%

Relocation expenses 1,243

0.7%

—

—

2,330

0.3%

—

—

COVID-19 1

0.0%

22

0.0%

32

0.0%

517

0.1%

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 71,643

40.3%

$ 109,701

42.6%

$ 304,698

44.6%

$ 303,691

41.2%



































GAAP operating expenses $ 30,677

17.3%

$ 29,298

11.4%

$ 97,335

14.3%

$ 99,674

13.5%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (72)

0.0%

(83)

0.0%

(214)

0.0%

(248)

0.0%

Transition costs —

—

(20)

0.0%

80

0.0%

(7,953)

-1.1%

COVID-19 (37)

0.0%

(58)

0.0%

(137)

0.0%

(617)

-0.1%

Spin related stock-based compensation (43)

0.0%

—

—

(104)

0.0%

(442)

-0.1%

Relocation expenses (1,737)

-1.0%

—

—

(6,198)

-0.9%

—

—

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28,788

16.2%

$ 29,137

11.3%

$ 90,762

13.3%

$ 90,414

12.3%



































GAAP operating income $ 39,722

22.3%

$ 80,381

31.2%

$ 205,001

30.0%

$ 203,500

27.6%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 72

0.0%

83

0.0%

214

0.0%

248

0.0%

Transition costs —

—

20

0.0%

(80)

0.0%

7,953

1.1%

COVID-19 38

0.0%

80

0.0%

169

0.0%

1,134

0.2%

Spin related stock-based compensation 43

0.0%

—

—

104

0.0%

442

0.1%

Relocation expenses 2,980

1.7%

—

—

8,528

1.2%

—

—

Non-GAAP operating income $ 42,855

24.1%

$ 80,564

31.3%

$ 213,936

31.3%

$ 213,277

29.0%



































GAAP income from continuing operations $ 30,542

17.2%

$ 62,263

24.2%

$ 158,359

23.2%

$ 154,679

21.0%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 72

0.0%

83

0.0%

214

0.0%

248

0.0%

Transition costs —

0.0%

20

0.0%

(80)

0.0%

7,953

1.1%

COVID-19 38

0.0%

80

0.0%

169

0.0%

1,134

0.2%

Spin related stock-based compensation 43

0.0%

—

—

104

0.0%

442

0.1%

Relocation expenses 2,980

1.7%

—

—

8,528

1.2%

—

—

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (733)

-0.4%

(46)

0.0%

(2,054)

-0.3%

(2,444)

-0.3%

Non-GAAP income from continuing operations $ 32,942

18.5%

$ 62,400

24.2%

$ 165,240

24.2%

$ 162,012

22.0%



































GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.65





$ 1.12





$ 3.28





$ 2.75





Amortization of acquired intangible assets —





—





—





—





Transition costs —





—





—





0.14





COVID-19 —





—





—





0.02





Spin related stock-based compensation —





—





—





0.01





Relocation expenses 0.06





—





0.18





—





Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02)





—





(0.04)





(0.04)





Non-GAAP income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.69





$ 1.12





$ 3.42





$ 2.88







































(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.































Net Sales 177,738





257,634





682,826





736,247







-













-













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 47,175





55,702





48,307





56,258







SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS (in thousands) (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

















GAAP income from continuing operations

$ 30,542

$ 62,263

$ 158,359

$ 154,679 Interest expense

639

592

1,740

3,471 Income tax expense

9,337

18,520

47,281

47,176 Depreciation and amortization

7,179

7,017

22,346

23,264 Stock-based compensation expense

1,199

1,317

3,565

3,392 COVID-19

38

80

169

1,134 Transition costs

—

20

(80)

7,953 Relocation expense

2,980

—

8,528

— Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS

$ 51,914

$ 89,809

$ 241,908

$ 241,069







































29.2%

34.9%









SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $ 6,911

$ 60,349

$ 112,275

$ 198,437

Net cash used in investing activities (5,012)

(3,256)

(15,211)

(18,570)

Free cash flow $ 1,899

$ 57,093

$ 97,064

$ 179,867



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.