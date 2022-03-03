Sprout Mortgage Promotes Two to Senior Sales Positions as Nationwide Expansion Continues

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, one of the nation's largest non-QM originators and fastest growing independent lenders, today announced two promotions to senior sales positions in the Western US.

Effective immediately, Dean Ayres is promoted to Western Regional Vice President and Scott Wood is named Western Regional Manager. Mr. Wood replaces and now reports to Mr. Ayres, who in this new position reports to Sprout's SVP of TPO Sales for the West, Paul Howarth. Both are based in the company's Irvine, CA office.

In his new role, Mr. Ayres will focus on recruiting, mentoring, and growing Sprout's TPO sales teams in the West to guide Sprout's growth trajectory as the firm evolves its unique product portfolio and technology suite. A five-year Sprout veteran, he has nearly 20 years of mortgage lending and leadership experience across both inside sales and retail channels, spanning both non-QM and traditional products. He holds a bachelor's degree from California State University Long Beach.

Mr. Wood will focus on coaching a growing team of account executives to serve wholesale brokers and correspondent lenders with Sprout's comprehensive offering of loan solutions. Mr. Wood has been with Sprout for more than three years and previously served as an account executive. He brings over 20 years of mortgage lending and management experience across non-QM and QM products.

"As market dynamics shift in 2022, Sprout is positioned to win and in this environment, we are able to highlight and reward our top talent," said Sprout Mortgage President, Shea Pallante. "Dean and Scott are prime examples of Sprout's entrepreneurial culture and spirit. They are each well-deserving of broader responsibilities."

