INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE TEAM

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (OTC: IBATF) (FSE: 8RE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Maria Echaveste, Mr. Foy Wyman Morgan, and Mr. William Webster, to the Board of Directors of the Company, to serve as independent directors. These appointments remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Maria Echaveste, President and the Chief Executive Officer of The Opportunity Institute, brings with her a distinguished career spanning in senior leadership roles within the White House under the Clinton and Obama Administrations, directing programming and social policy at U.C. Berkeley, and co-founding a D.C.-based strategic and policy consulting group, NVG. Currently, Ms. Echaveste serves on the board of directors of UCSF-Benioff Oakland Children's Hospital, MiFamilia Vota, and Level Playing Field Institute. Ms. Echaveste received a B.A. in Anthropology from Stanford University and a J.D. from U.C. Berkeley.

Foy Wyman Morgan, Ph.D., President of Strategic Technology Resources, LLC, and Senior Vice President of Infinity Resources, LLC is an established executive with corporate and consulting experience in developing biopharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, and minerals. During his tenure at FMC Corporation, Mr. Morgan led the development and implementation of breakthrough technology in selective absorption, to produce lithium chloride from a brine source in Argentina. The production facility built utilizing this technology, has been in continuous operation since the late 1990's, successfully producing low-cost, high-purity lithium chloride. Mr. Morgan received a B.S. in Chemistry from Florence State College (University of North Alabama) and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Florida.

William M. Webster, IV is an American business leader and entrepreneur who has served in the highest levels of government under the Bush and Clinton Administrations, sits on numerous corporate and not-for profit governing boards, and is active in community and philanthropic endeavors. Mr. Webster is currently an Adjunct Professor of health care policy at Wofford College and serves on the Board of Directors of companies listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. He received a B.A. in English and German from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law.

In addition, Mr. Tony Colletti, who joined the IBAT's Board of Directors on May 12, 2021, has been appointed to serve as interim President of the Company, and Mr. Logan Anderson, has stepped down as a director, but will continue to act as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Dr. John Burba remains the Company's Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board.

Messrs. David Ryan and Rodger Cree, have also stepped down as directors and the Company would like to thank them for their dedication and support as the Company has advanced its mobile lithium extraction unit towards commercialization.

The restructuring of the Board of Directors and the executive team will allow Dr. John Burba to focus on the final, critical steps in the commercialization of the Company's technology.

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on ecological and ethical lithium brine extraction. The company is applying its patented intellectual property into its first mobile lithium extraction unit that it expects to deploy to either Argentina or Chile this year.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

Dr. John Burba, CEO & Director

Tel: (778) 939-4228

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. There is no assurance that the Company's apparatus will be able to commercially produce lithium at the stated capacity.

By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE International Battery Metals Ltd.