InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Towel (JXA-110)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed that people, especially children, don't wash their hands efficiently or for long enough periods of time," said inventors from Orange Park, Fla. "This inspired use to develop a better paper towel that could be employed to reduce the transmission of germs."

They developed the patent-pending SANI-T-OWLS to provide improved sanitary conditions by killing germs, viruses and bacteria. This invention could offer a first line of defense against the spread of infectious diseases. Additionally, it would be efficient, convenient, and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JXA-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

